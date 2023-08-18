Community gathers in support of lupus awareness at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park, St. Louis

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allsup, the nation’s premier provider of disability representation services, is honored to again support the Heartland Chapter of the Lupus Foundation’s annual fundraising event. The “Walk to End Lupus Now 2023-St. Louis” is planned for Saturday, Sept. 9, at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

The St. Louis in-person walk is just one of many around the country, with Lupus Foundation chapters nationwide, designed to spread awareness and raise funds for lupus research, education and support.

Allsup has consistently supported the Heartland Chapter in its ongoing efforts to bring attention to this chronic autoimmune disease that affects approximately 1.5 million Americans and 5 million people worldwide.

“We recognize the debilitating nature of this disease that tends to strike women more than men and causes significant symptoms such as chronic pain, fatigue, physical and mental challenges and even heart, kidney and lung conditions,” said T.J. Geist, Allsup principal advocate.

“Our Allsup experts help people suffering from lupus secure Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits when they are no longer able to work and have met Social Security’s eligibility requirements. For more than 39 years, we have guided them through the complex application process and now offer financial resources while they await SSDI benefit approval, through Disability Financial SolutionsSM,” he added.

To register for the walk, which begins at 9 a.m. CT, learn more or to make a donation, visit “Walk to End Lupus Now® 2023-St.Louis.”

To learn more about applying for SSDI with Lupus, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276.

