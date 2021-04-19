Breaking News
Allsup Supports AAPD Virtual Leadership Awards Gala

Annual event on April 28, 2021, celebrates excellence among individuals advocating for disability rights

Belleville, Illinois, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®, is proud to be among the sponsors supporting the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) Virtual Leadership Awards Gala, April 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST. The annual event recognizes those in business and government leadership who have worked diligently on behalf of disability rights.

 

“We are thrilled to support AAPD again this year with this event that not only celebrates these leaders for their contributions, but also calls attention to the importance of furthering the rights of people with disabilities,” said Mary Dale Walters, Allsup senior vice president of Strategic Communications.

 

According to AAPD, this year’s gala will provide a unique opportunity for AAPD’s partners, supporters, colleagues and friends to demonstrate their continued support for access, equity and inclusion. Honorees include Jane Pauley, host, CBS Sunday Morning; Stacey Abrams, founder, Fair Fight; Thomas P. DiNapoli, comptroller, New York State; Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Congressman Don Young, AT&T, and The New York Times.

 

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will address the event with a pre-recorded message.

 

The 2021 Virtual Leadership Awards Gala will be live-streamed with captioning, ASL and audio description provided. Participants will be able to comment and share on social media using the hashtag #2021AAPDGala.

 

Visit AAPD for more information and to register for the event.

 

 

ABOUT AAPD

The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) is a convener, connector and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for over 56 million Americans with disabilities by promoting equal opportunity, economic power, independent living and political participation. To learn more, visit the AAPD Web site: www.aapd.com.

 

ABOUT ALLSUP
Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

CONTACT: Lyndsey Ellis
Allsup
(618) 236-8573
[email protected]

Rebecca Ray
Allsup
(618) 536-5065
[email protected]

