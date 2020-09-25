Allsup Supports Brain Injury Association of Missouri, Hosts Virtual Booth at Annual Conference Oct. 1-2, 2020

Breaking News
Statewide online conference by @BIA_Missouri spotlights brain injury treatment, education, support for individuals with brain injury and their families

Belleville, Illinois, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company, is proud to be a Keynote Sponsor for the Brain Injury Association of Missouri’s (BIA-MO)16th Annual Statewide Conference set for Oct. 1-2, 2020. Like so many other events this year, the conference will be held virtually due to the pandemic. Allsup will provide resources about its services for people with disabilities through a virtual booth in the event exhibit hall. 

BIA-MO is a community-based organization serving persons with brain injury, their families, caregivers, professionals and the general public throughout Missouri. The annual conference, featuring a number of national and local experts in brain injury, is the premier educational opportunity for professionals who provide care for individuals with brain injury. The conference registration fee ranges from $60 for survivors to $185 for non-members.

Throughout the two-day event, innovative therapeutic strategies, current research and best practices will be presented to participants who deliver rehabilitation, vocational, veterans and community support services. Among those attending the event are therapists, medical personnel, care coordinators and mental health professionals.

Discussion topics include Medications and Brain Injury – Interactions and Genetic Testing Markers, Aging with Brain Injury, Family Support and Education for Adjusting to Life with Brain Injury, as well as Tele-Rehabilitation – What Works in the COVID-19 Era.

As a sponsor, Allsup is committed to supporting the mission of BIA-MO: to reduce the incidence of brain injury; to promote acceptance, independence and productivity of persons with brain injury; and to support their families, caregivers and the community.   

For more information visit Brain Injury Association of Missouri.

Watch this video to learn more about Allsup.

ABOUT BRAIN INJURY ASSOCIATION OF MISSOURI
The Brain Injury Association of Missouri is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization funded through contributions and memberships from individuals, businesses and foundations. Tax-deductible contributions are appreciated as we serve survivors of brain injury, families and professionals who provide care. Eighty-nine percent of revenue directly supports programs for individuals we serve.

 

ABOUT ALLSUP
Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

