Virtual 10th Annual Event Spotlights Balancing Treatment and Recovery with Employment

Belleville, Illinois, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allsup, a nationwide provider of SSDI representation, return to work and veterans disability appeal services, is proud to sponsor the upcoming Cancer and Careers’ 10th Annual Midwest Conference on Work & Cancer Friday, March 24, 2023.

Speakers during the free, daylong virtual event will discuss the complexities of balancing treatment and recovery with employment. The event is open to patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, advocates, employers, human resources and anyone touched by cancer.

For many years, Allsup has been a champion of Cancer and Careers as it provides expert advice, interactive tools and educational events to empower and educate people with cancer to thrive in the workplace. “As the number of cancer survivors continues to grow in the U.S., Cancer and Careers is key to helping them manage their illness and recovery as they navigate work decisions, including return to work. We are delighted to be a part of Cancer and Careers’ initiatives in this important arena,” said T.J. Geist, Allsup Principal Advocate.

For over 39 years, Allsup has helped more than 375,000 individuals with disabilities, including those with many types of cancer, receive their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary and Social Security-authorized Employment Network, also provides valuable guidance and services to help people transition back to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work program by using their SSDI benefits to access valuable employment assistance and benefits protection.

The Midwest Conference on Work & Cancer conference includes sessions on:

Navigating Work After Diagnosis

Job Hunting in 2023

Self-Care: Practical Approaches to Work & Beyond

Up to 4.75 credit hours are available for nurses, social workers and human resources professionals. Learn more under the “Credits” section on the accreditation webpage.

For more information or to register for the virtual event, visit Cancer and Careers.

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Cancer and Careers empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace, by providing expert advice, interactive tools and educational events. Cancer and Careers helps more than 455,000 people each year — online, in print and in person.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

