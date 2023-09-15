More than 150 assets offered for sale through online global platform

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the auction of energy surplus assets in the Alberta, Canada for a leading oil and gas industry partner. More than 150 unused energy assets are currently available until 6:00 pm EDT September 20, 2023 on AllSurplus.com, the largest online marketplace for surplus business assets.

“As energy projects come to completion, unused surplus material presents an opportunity for a new operator. This surplus project in La Corey, Alberta includes unused pump skids, Cameron valves, Rosemount instrumentation, chemical injection buildings, and a variety of process and production equipment,” said Liquidity Services General Manager of Capital Assets Group North America Elizabeth Maxted. “The AllSurplus marketplace continues to power the circular economy and help shorten procurement cycle times, reduce capex spending, and extend life of materials.”

The online auction contains a mix of high-value equipment including Reciprocating Pump Skids, multiple Eaton Freedom Series Switchgear Panels,

and an unused 72in x 60ft Amine Contactor with elevated walkways.

To place a bid, buyers must create an account by completing the free registration form at AllSurplus.com.

