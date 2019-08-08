Alluxio Technology Leadership Recognized by Computer Reseller News (CRN) and InsideBIGDATA

Named to “Top 10 Big Data Startups of 2019 List,” “Top 10 Coolest Enterprise Cloud Services of 2019 List” and “IMPACT 50 List for Q3 2019”

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alluxio , developer of open source data orchestration technology used by seven of the world’s top 10 Internet companies, today announced it has been named to the Computer Reseller News (CRN) “Top 10 Big Data Startups of 2019 (So Far) List,” CRN “Top 10 Coolest Enterprise Cloud Services of 2019 List (So Far),” and InsideBIGDATA, “IMPACT 50 List for Q3 2019.”

CRN , “Top 10 Big Data Startups of 2019 (So Far) List” – Sales of big data and business analytics solutions are expected to reach $189 billion this year and that industry growth is spurring a steady stream of startups developing innovative big data products. Alluxio was recognized for its data orchestration platform for analytics and machine learning in the cloud that brings data closer to distributed compute operations and simplifies data access for cloud workloads.



CRN , "Top 10 Coolest Enterprise Cloud Services of 2019 List (So Far)" – Alluxio was recognized for the release of "Alluxio 2.0, community and enterprise editions of its software that allows data engineers to manage and deploy analytical and artificial intelligence workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments."



InsideBIGDATA , "IMPACT 50 List for Q3 2019 " – Alluxio was named to the list of "companies that exhibit technology leadership, strength of offering, proven innovation, positivity of message, quality of perception in the enterprise, intensity and frequency of social media buzz, high profile of members of the C-suite, and in the case of public companies: positive financial indicators and stock price, and so much more." Alluxio moved up two spots since the Q2 list was published.

“We are delighted with the recognition by the industry’s leading authorities, such as CRN and InsideBIGDATA, and believe it is directly attributable to the fact that Alluxio enables data teams with a data orchestration platform which abstracts away the complexity of data silos across on-prem or cloud. By providing a consistent layer that’s compute, storage and cloud agnostic, analytics and AI applications can rapidly access data regardless of location, even across multiple clouds,” said Steven Mih, CEO, Alluxio.

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .