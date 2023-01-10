Fast-growing advisory firm now has 30 locations nationwide

Folsom, California, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the completion of its 25th partnership, Allworth Financial, the 9th fastest growing RIA in America[1], has announced the purchase of $283M RedRock Financial & Insurance Services of Chico, California. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California, with approximately $15 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), clients in all 50 states, and with 30 office locations encompassing every region of the country, Allworth has earned the National Business Research Institute’s Circle of Excellence designation for client satisfaction three times, which ranks it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.

“We’ve spent years getting to know Allworth’s founders, Scott Hanson and Pat McClain, and their incredible team, so we’ve become extremely confident that their stated mission of looking out for the interests of new partners, including the career paths of their employees, is exactly what we were looking for,” said RedRock Co-founder, Kathleen Carpenter. “My business partners, Diane Knight and Benjamin Knight, along with our entire team, are excited about the additional services and support that joining forces with Allworth will offer our clients.”

“What most impressed us was how passionately RedRock advocates for the well-being of the clients they serve,” said Allworth Co-CEO, Scott Hanson. “We’re excited to welcome Kathy, Diane, Benjamin, and their terrific team to Allworth.”

Said Allworth Co-CEO, Pat McClain: “As many firms eventually come to realize, once you reach a certain size, when you consider the regulatory environment, and the time it takes to run a business, partnering with a larger firm like Allworth can give you your life back while simultaneously freeing you up to do what you do best, which is serve your clients.”

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, approximately $15 billion in AUA, and with offices in every region of the country, award-winning Allworth Financial is a full-service RIA that specializes in retirement planning, investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

CONTACT: Sean Harvey Allworth Financial 5102921910 sean.harvey@allworthfinancial.com

