Allworth Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Second Opinion Partners

Fast-growing Allworth Financial announces its 2nd partnership of the day

Folsom, California, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allworth Financial, the 9th fastest growing RIA in America[1], just announced it has also today acquired $440M Second Opinion Partners of Riverwoods, Illinois. Financial terms of the acquisition, Allworth’s 23rd in four years, and second of the day (Muchler Financial Services, New York, $200M), were not disclosed.

 

Allworth Financial, with $15 billion in AUA, clients in all 50 states, and 26 offices encompassing every region of the country, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California, by Scott Hanson and Pat McClain. In 2021, the firm once again earned the National Business Research Institute’s Circle of Excellence designation for client satisfaction, ranking it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America. 

 

“We’re always trying to improve our client experience and add additional resources, which is something Allworth has mastered,” said Second Opinion partner, Josh Kadish. “Combining that with the fact that we also wanted our employees to have opportunities to advance professionally, and it’s clear why, after getting to know Allworth Co-CEOs Scott Hanson and Pat McClain, we specifically chose to partner with them.”

 

“Not only is the Chicago-area a terrific market, but also, Second Opinion Partners has been built from the ground up by people who care about the needs of the client,” said Allworth Financial Co-CEO Scott Hanson. “This is a terrific day for both of our firms, and Pat McClain and I, along with Second Opinion partners, Josh Kadish and Nicole Mayer, are all looking forward to accomplishing great things together.”

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, $15 billion in AUA, and with offices in every region of the country, award-winning Allworth Financial is a full-service RIA that specializes in retirement planning, investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

