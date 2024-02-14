16th California office is Allworth’s 41st nationwide

Folsom, California, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allworth Financial, the 9th fastest growing RIA in America[1] – has just today reported the completion of a new partnership agreement with $300M Brennan Asset Management Group of Redding, California. The 3rd announced partnership of 2024 is Allworth’s 34th acquisition overall. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“After more than three-decades of building Brennan Asset Management into a regional force I knew the time had come for me to identify a partner that would enable me to scale back my operational responsibilities and return full-time to doing what I do best, which is improving the lives of clients,” said Robert Brennan, Founder and CEO. “After conducting an exhaustive, nationwide search for the ideal fit, we are very excited to be joining forces with the incredible team of professionals that Allworth Financial has assembled.”

“I continue to be thrilled with the types of firms that are choosing to join Allworth,” said Allworth CEO, John Bunch. “Advisory firms such as Brennan Asset Management Group that are well-run, growing, and good philosophical and cultural fits are what we look for in new partners.”

Founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California, with approximately $19 billion in assets under advisement, clients in all 50 states, and with 41 offices nationwide, Allworth is an award-winning, full-service RIA that specializes in investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. With its direct and educational approach to advising, Allworth delivers short- and long-term financial guidance to help clients achieve their goals and strategically prepare for retirement. The firm has consistently been recognized throughout the financial services industry, winning multiple Best Places to Work awards[2], and named to annual lists of the fastest growing RIAs[3].

