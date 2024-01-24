With these new partnerships, fast-growing Allworth Financial now has 40 locations nationwide.

Folsom, California, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allworth Financial, the 9th fastest growing RIA in America[1] – has reported newly completed partnership agreements with $341M Tridea Advisors of Roseville, California, and $280M Capital Point Financial Group Ltd, which has offices in Glenview, Illinois, and Sarasota, Florida. The two acquisitions add a total of over $621M in new AUA to Allworth Financial. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

“To continue to grow and add additional services, we sought out a partner that has an established culture of caring about clients every bit as much as we do,” said John M. Selzer, Jr., CFP®, founder and principal at Capital Point Financial Group Ltd. “We’re very excited to be joining forces with the incredible team that Allworth has assembled.”

“We’ve followed Allworth Financial closely since its inception over 30 years ago,” said Tridea Advisors’ founder Steve Eklund. “By joining forces now, we can benefit from Allworth’s infrastructure which will enable us to continue to prioritize our clients’ needs while letting go of many of the day-to-day operational responsibilities that running a thriving advisory practice requires.”

“I am happy to welcome Tridea Advisors and Capital Point Financial Group Ltd to the Allworth family,” said Allworth CEO John Bunch. “We strongly believe that this is just the beginning of what is going to be a record year of growth for our firm.”

Founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California, with approximately $19 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), clients in all 50 states, and with 40 offices nationwide, with its direct and educational approach to advising, Allworth is an award-winning, full-service RIA that specializes in investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers short- and long-term financial guidance to help clients achieve their goals and strategically prepare for retirement, and has consistently been recognized throughout the financial services industry, winning multiple Best Places to Work awards[2], and named to annual lists of the fastest growing RIAs[3].

