Almost 2,500 GM Korea workers apply for voluntary redundancy package

SEOUL (Reuters) – Almost 2,500 workers at General Motors’ South Korean unit, equivalent to 15 percent of its staff, have applied for a redundancy package that the U.S. automaker is offering as part of a drastic restructuring, union officials said.
