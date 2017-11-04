Almost Family, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results After Market Close on November 7, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Almost Family, Inc. (Nasdaq:AFAM), a leading regional provider of home health nursing and personal care services, announced today that it will report financial results for its third quarter 2017 on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, publishing an earnings release after the market closes.
About Almost Family, Inc.
Almost Family, Inc., founded in 1976, is a leading national provider of home healthcare services, with 340 branch locations in 26 states, following the completion of its joint venture transaction with Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS) (NYSE:CYH). Almost Family, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate Home Health, Other Home-Based Services and HealthCare Innovations segments.
Almost Family, Inc.
Steve Guenthner
President and Principal Financial Officer
Investor Relations
(502) 891-1000
