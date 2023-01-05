The New Power-on-the-go Collection includes Portable 67W GaN Wall Chargers, 100W and 30W Car Chargers to Power-up Devices While on the Move

NEWARK, Calif. and UXBRIDGE, United Kingdom and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALOGIC announces the availability of its new collection of high-performing portable 100W and 30W Car Chargers and 67W multi-country GaN Wall Chargers for Mobile, Tablet and Laptop. The variants available in portable design, wide compatibility and interchangeable plugs, offer charging solutions ideal to power-up multiple devices while on-the-go or in hybrid work set-up.

67W Multi-Country GaN Wall Chargers





Available in two variants:

67W GaN Wall Chargers with 2 X USB C & 1 X USB A ports and four interchangeable plug types

67W GaN Wall Chargers with 1 X USB C port and four interchangeable plug types

Available in two variants: 67W GaN Charger with dual USB C and one USB A ports, and 67W GaN Charger with a USB C port. The next-generation GaN semiconductor allows it to deliver a total of 67W rapid charging for up to three devices simultaneously. It comes with a high-quality fabric carry case with US/EU/UK/AUS/NZ travel plugs and a braided 100W USB-C cable with Power Delivery.

Features

Fast charging for up to 3 devices

Compact travel friendly chargers

Country specific interchangeable plugs

Boasts latest GaN technology ensuring safety and speed

Fast and portable USB C charging for phones, laptops, tablets

In-Car Chargers





Available in three variants:

100W power with USB-C and USB-A Ports 30W power with USB C and USB A Ports, and 30W power with 2 X USB-C Ports

ALOGIC Rapid Power 100W Car Charger

with USB-C and USB-A Ports

Rapid charging

Maximum 100W power while using the USB-C port

Ensures 65W + 18 W PD while using USB C and USB A ports together

The charger also works with legacy USB devices that don’t support USB Power Delivery such as those with a micro-USB or Apple Lightning charging port when a suitable charging cable is used.

The 100W Rapid Power car charger is perfect for use with devices such as Apple iPhone, Apple iPad and iPad Pro, most other mobile phones and tablets, Apple MacBooks, Ultraportable notebooks and Chromebooks.

ALOGIC Rapid Power 30W Car Chargers are the range extension of our Rapid Power Mini Wall Chargers

Variant 1: With 2 X USB C Ports

Variant 2: With USB C & USB A Ports

Features of Rapid Power In-Car Chargers

Dual ports

30W Power Delivery

Compatible with Apple iPhones, iPads and iPad Pro, lightweight notebooks such as MacBook Air, Chromebooks and most other mobile phones and tablets

Small profile, completely fits inside the cigarette charging slot making it visually neat and appealing

Multi-protection mechanism including OCP/OVP/OTP/OLP/SCP

These Rapid Power 30W chargers are ideal for small to medium devices including phones, iPads, tablets and lightweight notebooks such as MacBook Air and Chromebook devices. These chargers completely fit inside the cigarette charging slot making it visually neat and appealing.

Speaking on the launch, Ritesh Kumar, Co-Founder & Director of Sales, Alogic said “Our new portable in-car and wall chargers are designed to power-up devices while on-the-go. These chargers offer durability and are lab-tested for safety and seamless integration with connected devices.”

“Boasting the latest Power Delivery and GaN technology, these chargers are compatible with latest type C and legacy type A cables,” he added.

Price and Links –

100W Rapid Power in-car charger with 1 X USB C & 1 X USB A Ports Priced at $ 65.99

30W Rapid Power in-car charger with 2 X USB C ports Priced at $ 33.99

30W Rapid Power in-car charger with 1 X USB C & 1 X USB A ports Priced at $ 28.99

67W Multi Country GaN Charger with 2 X USB C and 1 X USB A Ports Priced at $ 89.99

67W Multi Country GaN Charger 1 X USB C port Priced at $ 69.99

About ALOGIC

ALOGIC has created a niche for itself providing state-of-the-art tech solutions for the ever-transforming and fast-paced end user computing space globally. We are the leading manufacturer of premium IT Peripherals, Consumer Electronics and Mobility products. Every ALOGIC product from docking stations to cables and mobility solutions is the outcome of our vision and dedication to creating superior products that help realize the true potential of technology and making the use of technology simpler and more efficient for consumers and businesses. Our products are well-researched and elegantly designed tech solutions to suit the ever-evolving needs of users. ALOGIC products are made from superior quality materials for the most elegant style and durability.

Headquartered in California, US, ALOGIC has presence across 28 countries globally and is committed to strategically growing its footprints at a sturdy pace.

CONTACT: For queries, please contact: Sonia Joshi, Lead – PR & Corporate Communications, ALOGIC sonia.joshi@alogic.co Visit: www.alogic.co