ALOTEB BECOMES URAC’S FIRST TELEHEALTH CUSTOMER IN THE UAE

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Aloteb LTD, a leading telehealth organization based in The United Arab Emirates

Washington, DC, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aloteb LTD, a leading telehealth organization based in The United Arab Emirates, has demonstrated its leadership and commitment to quality and innovations by becoming the first organization in The UAE to enter into an application agreement with URAC for Telehealth Accreditation. URAC is the leader in telehealth accreditation in the United States and throughout the world. 

“Beginning this relationship with URAC, it is an honor for our organization and a signal to our patients that we are very serious about the quality of care provided to our patients,” said Dr. Mohammad Abedalnabi, MD, Founder and CEO of Aloteb LTD. “We know that telemedicine will continue to expand even after the worst of the pandemic and earning URAC telehealth accreditation will help us grow while maintaining safety, security and the highest quality of service,” Dr. Mohammad continued. 

“Now more than ever, quality is a necessity, not a luxury,” said Shawn Griffin, MD, president and CEO at URAC. “URAC’s rigorous accreditation process is designed to stress-test organizations and help them identify ways to raise the quality bar,” Griffin added. “It’s not easy to achieve, nor should it be, Aloteb shows great organizational foresight and a commitment to health care excellence by being the first organization in the UAE to begin the process to reach this important achievement.” 

About Aloteb: 

Aloteb LTD. is an international Biomedical Research company founded in United Arab Emirates. Dedicated in improving and developing the healthcare landscape through High-Quality Telehealth Experience and Development of human augmentation. 

Aloteb LTD., providing multi-specialties consultation services is the first-ever Telehealth project approved by U.A.E.’s Department of Health for its innovative healthcare solutions making them accessible to patients throughout the region – https://www.linkedin.com/company/aloteb-ltd/ 

About URAC: 

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization that uses evidence-based measures and develops accreditation standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of health care. Their portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability – https://www.urac.org 

CONTACT: Laura Wood
URAC
202-326-3968
communications@urac.org

