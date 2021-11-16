Alpaca Audiology Acquires Hughes Family Hearing Aid Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpaca Audiology (Alpaca), the largest independent audiology clinic group in the United States, has acquired Hughes Family Hearing Aid Center. Sheri Hughes, the seller, will remain on with the acquired company. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Hughes Family Hearing Aid Center services north central Ohio, with two locations in Delaware and Bucyrus. The practice has been serving the community for 27 years. Hughes Family’s professional audiologists and staff provide a range of offerings including hearing aid fittings, custom earmold impressions, and hearing aid repair.

Hughes Family Hearing Aid Center provides the diagnostics, education, and customized products necessary to make sure patient hearing health care needs are met both short and long term. “The acquisition of Hughes Family fits into Alpaca’s strategy to transform outcomes for patients nationwide,” said Alpaca President, Brian Vesely.

Alpaca Audiology is comprised of 13 regional brands operating in more than 220 clinics across the country. Hughes Family Hearing Aid Center will join Alpaca’s Ohio Hearing & Audiology regional brand. Alpaca will now have 23 clinics in Ohio.

