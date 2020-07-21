Alpha Sigma Capital Invests in Blockchain Financial Operating System Company Quant Network

Breaking News
Quant Network delivers interoperability of private DLTs and public blockchains across hundreds of banks and financial institutions.

London & Los Angeles, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire)  Quant Network (“Quant”) is solving the challenge of interoperability across private and public DLTs (Digital Ledger Technology). Quant’s main product is Overledger OS, an operating system that connects enterprise networks with different blockchains and enables companies to launch and scale enterprise-grade multi-DLT applications (MApps).  

“We just recognized that Quant is doing what Ripple promised. Quant and SIA Europe successfully tested cross-blockchain interoperability between multiple Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) protocols on SIA’s inter-bank network, SIAnet. SIA is the backbone for financial institutions, central banks, corporates, and the public sector to process their transactions. It was clear that Quant’s operating system provides the layer for blockchain interoperability in the financial services sector.” Enzo Villani, Managing Partner at Alpha Sigma Capital commented.

Organizations can upgrade their legacy systems and unlock the power of multiple DLT technologies using Quant Network’s interoperability solution, Overledger OS. The implications of this are quite significant, considering it could lead to the mass adoption of blockchain technology and the transformation of institutions to transact interoperable digital assets across DLT networks.

“We are pleased to work with the team at Alpha Sigma Capital, who have a rich history in capital markets and financial services. Their experience and network will allow Quant to take its technology to new markets and institutions to transform the US financial system to be DLT agnostic, interoperable, and benefit from digital assets that complement the existing system.” Gilbert Verdian, CEO of Quant. 

Alpha Sigma Capital and Quant have agreed to work closely together to expand the capabilities of digital assets in the US, to create value with interoperable DLT products and solutions for financial institutions, exchanges and central banks.  

About Alpha Sigma Capital 
Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™ 
Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on technology companies that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund.

About Quant Network
Quant Network has a very experienced team to help execute their vision, with CEO Gilbert Verdian at the helm. Mr. Verdian established the Blockchain ISO Standard TC307 in 2015 and is also the chairman for the Working Group for Interoperability of blockchain and distributed ledger technology systems. The team has strong diversified experience and connections with government bodies, national agencies, fintech, and traditional finance. 

Quant Network is a technology provider, delivering enterprise-grade interoperability for the secure exchange of information and digital assets across any network, platform or protocol, at scale. Quant’s Overledger, the world’s first DLT operating system, complements and connects existing systems and DLTs, to drive innovative and efficient growth for companies, public entities, and regulatory bodies alike.

Headquartered in London, UK, Quant is recognised as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2019 and is committed to unleashing the power of systems that are as connected as the world we live in. For more information: www.quant.network

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.

Contact:

Enzo Villani

Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP

info (at) alphasigma.fund

