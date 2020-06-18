Alpha Sigma Capital invests in ShareRing, A Blockchain Project creating a unified Ecosystem for the Travel, Sharing and On-Demand Economies

Breaking News
ShareRing management’s team has successfully executed gig-economy applications for mobility rentals and travel. The ShareRing app is focused on the fragmented $7 Trillion travel economy by integrating travel documents and itineraries into an all-in-one travel app.

Los Angeles, CA & Melbourne, Australia, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), the digital assets fund focused on delivering growth capital to blockchain companies and projects announced today it is supporting the ShareRing ecosystem.

ShareRing is well-positioned to take advantage of the fast-growing sharing and rental (gig) economy with its easy-to-use platform that allows for expedient and efficient travel activities such as express hotel check-in, eVisa applications, car rental/sharing; with single identification access and login. ShareRing’s services will initially launch across Australia and South East Asia.

COVID-19 Response to Travel and Delivery

In 2020, in response to COVID-19 pandemic, ShareRing released ‘ShareRing Shop’. The application was created to ease food grocery delivery for gig economy users, customers, and merchants. ShareRing has also developed a number of protocols on top of the ShareLedger blockchain which can make it easier to travel during the ongoing global pandemic. These applications include no-contact check-in at hotels and an online e-visa application integrated with identity verification. Additionally, ShareRing ID’s COVID passport functionality will allow for easier travel between countries during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. 

“The ShareRing platform is built on distributed ledger technology, which means every transaction is secure and users’ identities are checked and authorized before a rental agreement takes place. This also allows for a quicker and more secure booking process. ShareRing offers lower fees to both merchant and user; with seamless cross border payments.” said Tim Bos, Co-founder, and Chairman of ShareRing.

“Gaps in the travel experience will be remedied by apps like ShareRing. Blockchain and cryptocurrency present a unique global solution to these challenges and we believe that ShareRing’s management team has the experience and sophistication to deliver.” commented Enzo Villani, Founder, and CEO of Alpha Sigma Capital. 

ShareRing’s value proposition includes travelers being able to book and pay for over 2.6 million hotels/accommodations, 1.2 million car rentals, 200,000 activities, and flights in over 200 countries using fiat or crypto. Furthermore, the company has made strides with significant partnerships providing a more seamless customer experience.

About Alpha Sigma Capital Fund

Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. 

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund. 

About ShareRing

ShareRing is a new platform that wants to take the hassle out of travel, with its all-inclusive travel app for both businesses and consumers. ShareRing is led by CEO and Founder Tim Bos. Along with the other 5 founders (Rohan Le Page, Peter David, Neville Christie, Jane Sadler-Kidd and Barry Brewster). The team recognized the potential to disrupt the fragmented sharing economy with blockchain technology. The group has successfully launched a previous car-sharing venture called ‘Keaz’, which was acquired by Wunder Mobility in 2019. Utilizing the knowledge gained from this prior experience, the team began working on ShareRing. For more information, please visit https://sharering.network.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.

