Bradenton, FL, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — March 22, 2023 – Alpha Transform Holdings subsidiary Alpha Sigma Capital Research, a leading blockchain research firm, today released a research report on OriginTrail, a new ecosystem dedicated to making the global economy work sustainably by organizing humanity’s most important knowledge assets.

Alpha Sigma Capital Research, a sister company to Alpha Sigma Capital Advisor, LLC summarized its findings as follows:

Forty percent of all US imports being tracked in the EU are currently on the OriginTrail blockchain through its partnerships with SCAN and BSI.

Total graph size: 250MM+

Total Knowledge assets: 130k+

In the past year, the total jobs completed rose by 69.2% to 104,694

The amount of total data on the decentralized knowledge graph (DKG) increased by 67.6% to 50,330 MB in the past year

OriginTrail has also made progress towards its goal of being a multi-chain project, as it already started the process of teleporting 100 million TRAC to the Polkadot Parachain network. There have already been 84 million TRAC (23% of circulating supply) transferred, and the remaining will be bridged by March 22, 2023

Building the foundations of Web3 – OriginTrail is organizing billions of assets for Web3, enabling discovery and verification of anything – from physical to digital assets, NFTs, DeFi, and more. Trace Labs Group together with world-class partners, drives technology deployment through investments and its own R&D, powering physical (real-world) assets, Metaverse, and the semantic Web3. All assets are connected in one Decentralized Knowledge Graph, generating enormous value based on the law of network effects – Metcalfe’s law.

Through the combination of knowledge graphs and blockchain technology, OriginTrail has created a decentralized ecosystem that organizes data in a way never seen before. OriginTrail has already disrupted supply chain systems like Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, and Microsoft Navision by incentivizing major retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, and Target to allow their data to be accessed in a transparent way. Home Depot’s board member Ken McElroy said, “If you asked me 35 years ago as a young practitioner in the supply chain, that I would be sharing manufacturing and supply chain details with Proctor and Gamble working for Colgate Palmolive, I would have laughed…fast forward to today and here we have a workable business case where some of the largest manufacturing and retailing organizations in the world, particularly competing in the U.S. marketplace, is doing just that.”

Fair Disclosure: Alpha Sigma Capital Fund holds OriginTrail (TRAC) tokens.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to making the global economy work sustainably by organizing humanity’s most important knowledge assets. It leverages the open-source Decentralized Knowledge Graph that connects the physical world (art, healthcare, fashion, education, supply chains, etc.) and the digital world (blockchain, smart contracts, Metaverse & NFTs, etc.) in a single connected reality driving transparency and trust.

Advanced knowledge graph technology currently powers trillion-dollar companies like Google and Facebook. By reshaping it for Web3, the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph provides a crucial fabric to link, verify, and value data on both physical and digital assets.

Website: https://origintrail.io/

About Trace Labs

Trace Labs is the core developer of OriginTrail — the open-source Decentralized Knowledge Graph. Trace Labs’ technology is being used by global enterprises (e.g. over 40% of US imports including Walmart, Costco, and Home Depot are exchanging security audits with OriginTrail DKG) in multiple industries, such as the pharmaceutical industry, international trade, decentralized applications, and more.

Website: https://tracelabs.io/

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a new holding company created from the merger of strategic assets controlled by Enzo Villani of Alpha Sigma Capital and Michael Terpin of Transform Ventures. These assets include combining our market-leading advisory services with Alpha Sigma’s existing research, strategy, and token facility offerings to create a powerful “one-stop shop” for digital asset companies, foundations, and projects of all sizes and orientations.

Website: https://www.alphatransform.io/

About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology toward mass adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive ASC Research at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

