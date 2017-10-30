Breaking News
Home / Top News / Alpha Tau Medical Initiates First Clinical Trial in Italy to Treat Cancer with Alpha Radiation

Alpha Tau Medical Initiates First Clinical Trial in Italy to Treat Cancer with Alpha Radiation

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Tau Medical is happy to announce its first clinical trial in Italy. The study at IRST, Meldola, will evaluate the feasibility, safety and efficacy of Alpha DaRT for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) of the Skin (Skin Cancer). The team hopes that the results from the study at IRST will further reinforce the promising preliminary results of the ongoing SCC study at the Rabin Medical Center, Israel.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aacbf5d-99f6-4fde-abf9-48c340a118a0

This is a significant opportunity for our project to expand and gain international experience and recognition. We are excited towards the collaboration with a leading cancer hospital in Italy, which will contribute the knowledge and expertise of its staff to the advancement of the treatment,” Prof. Yona Keisari, a member of the team of Inventors of the DaRT technology, stated.

The company is currently finalizing protocols for various indications in collaboration with major cancer institutes around the world including the United States, Germany and France.

The Alpha DaRT Cancer Treatment
Alpha particles are known to be highly destructive to cancerous cells. However, the short range of Alpha particles in tissue had made them rare candidates for treating solid tumors. Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) enables the use of Alpha radiation for treating solid tumors in a highly potent and conformal mode.

About Alpha Tau Medical LTD.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid cancer. The Alpha DaRT technology was developed since 2003 by Prof. I. Kelson and Prof. Y. Keisari at the Tel Aviv University. Preclinical trials on over 6,000 animals in numerous studies found the technology to be effective and safe in various tumor indications and anatomical areas. The findings were published in 12 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Amnon Gat
+972-549756276
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.