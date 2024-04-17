Alpha Transform Holdings co-hosting Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference on April 25th with OTC Markets Group

New York, NY, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH), a digital asset investment and advisory organization, announced a collaboration with OTC Markets Group to co-host the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investors Conference on April 25th. More than 125,000 investors are drawn to OTC Markets Group conferences. Tune in to hear from leading voices in the Web3 arena, discussing blockchain technology, NFTs, mining, DeFi, Bitcoin halving, and more. Gain insights into the roadmap ahead in this dynamic space.

Scheduled Presentations: Alpha Transform Holdings, DigitalX Ltd, Bitcoin Well Inc., Vinanz Limited, Grayscale, Constellation Network, Montis Group, Amphibian Capital, Neptune Digital Assets Group, and Bluesky Digital Assets Co.

Register for the Virtual Conference here.





About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market and Pink Open Market.

Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

