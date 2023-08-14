Alpha Transform Holdings will bring decades of corporate governance, fintech, and media experience and success to the executive arm of the Shibarium blockchain’s decentralized autonomous organization

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital asset advisory and investment firm Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) today announced that it will be advising the foundation behind SHIB Doggy DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization governed by Shiba Inu token holders that funds the projects now being built on the Shibarium blockchain.

As the organization responsible for executing the governance decisions made by the DAO and holding the DAO’s assets and treasury, the SHIB Doggy DAO Foundation will benefit from the decades of expertise provided by ATH partners and industry pioneers Enzo Villani, Michael Terpin, and Seth Shapiro, a team of veteran leaders from Disney, News Corp, and Nasdaq who have previously advised blockchain projects including Ethereum and Tether.

“SHIB continues the incredible trajectory. Shibarium has already seen great momentum. With over 21 million wallets and over 250,000 smart contracts written to their Layer 2 blockchain testnet, there are many brands in entertainment, media, and finance that will be interested in engaging with this vibrant community,” said Alpha Transform Holdings CEO and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani.

“In the past 15 years, web2 technologies— mobile, streaming, and social — have rewritten the economics of media. We believe that web3 will have as significant an impact in the coming years. The Shiba Inu ecosystem is one of the first to offer a 360 strategy for M&E integration at scale. We look forward to working with their team as this next era begins,” said Seth Shapiro, Partner, Media and Entertainment, Alpha Transform Holdings.

“Shiba Inu has been one of the most exciting and popular tokens in cryptocurrency and we look forward to helping both the Shibarium blockchain and Doggy DAO continue this momentum as the Shiba Inu Ecosystem moves into full-fledged governance,” said Alpha Transform Holdings General Partner Michael Terpin.

ATH’s team of professionals brings decades of collective experience in investing, technology, and operations. ATH takes a hands-on approach to investments by providing advice and support across portfolio companies on topics such as token economics, strategic development, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, and regulatory affairs. The ATH model leverages ”Buy and Build” strategies to create a diversified Web3 holding organization that assists its portfolio and balance sheet companies to manage the full lifecycle, with a focus on investing in scale, innovating, incubating, and integrating.

“Now that Shibarium is nearly complete, and our full structure placed at the feet of the world, we couldn’t ask for a better partner to help shepherd this next phase of the Shiba global phenomenon,” said Shiba Inu Lead Developer known as Shytoshi Kusama. “We look forward to Alpha Transform helping our Foundation swiftly and effectively chart the best course possible for the future of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem.”

Having already resonated with a community of over 21 million user wallets during its beta testnet, the live Shibarium will welcome millions more interested in shaping a new future that honors the principles of decentralization, interoperability, and user-centric design for both blockchain and technology at large, as now led by the SHIB Doggy DAO Foundation.

Disclosure: ATH is being compensated for this role, including tokens from the Shiba Inu Ecosystem.

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: To accelerate the mass adoption of Distributed Ledger Technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/

About SHIB

SHIB is home to the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs NFTs. SHIB’s ecosystem works closely with other projects including SHIB The Metaverse and the ShibaSwap DEX. SHIB, a world-leading decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency, has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.6 million Twitter followers and is frequently ranked as the third most searched project by Google. The Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain provides increased scalability, security, and innovation.

To learn more about SHIB, please visit the official website: https://shibatoken.com.

To learn more about or join Shibarium Technology: https://www.shib.io

CONTACT: Sandra Ditore SVP, Investor Relations Alpha Transform Holdigs sditore at alphasigma.fund