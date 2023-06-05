BRADENTON, FL, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Transform Holdings , announced today that Wes Levitt , CFA will join the firm as Co-Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Levitt is the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Transform Holdings Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund, overseeing portfolio management and new investments in digital assets and blockchain startups. He has been a partner of and investor in Alpha Transform since the firm’s founding in 2020. Mr. Levitt is also Head of Strategy at Theta Labs, the software development company behind the Theta blockchain, a position he will continue to hold going forward. He has been a speaker on blockchain topics at conferences such as the New York Media Festival, Istanbul Blockchain Week, BlockFesta Seoul, and NAB Streaming Summit. Prior to entering the blockchain space full-time in 2017, Mr. Levitt spent 8 years in investment roles in real estate, first at Redwood Trust as an originator of commercial real estate loans for CMBS securitization, then more recently at Mosser Capital as an asset manager of Bay Area real estate portfolios valued over $500m. He holds a BS in Economics from the University of Oregon and an MBA from UC Berkeley Haas School of Business.

At Alpha Transform, our team of professionals brings decades of collective experience in investing, technology, and operations. Our Founding Team have held senior positions at public corporations and venture capital firms, as well as executive roles at leading startups. We take a hands-on approach to investments by providing advice and support across portfolio companies on topics such as token economics, strategic development, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, and regulatory affairs.

Enzo Villani , our CEO, commented, “With extensive experience in traditional finance and a deep understanding of Web3, Wes brings an unparalleled strategic background to our team. Having worked with top companies like Theta Labs, we are thrilled to have him on board and excited about the contributions he will make.”

Wes Levitt , stated, “Having been an early investor in the ATH funds and having worked closely with Enzo and the team since 2020, I am thrilled to join Alpha Transform as Co-CIO. I will lead our investments in emerging blockchain projects, capitalizing on the current investment cycle in digital assets and the blockchain infrastructure companies that are shaping the future of Web3.”

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a driving digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: To accelerate the mass adoption of Distributed Ledger Technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/

Contact:

Sandra Ditore

Investor Relations

Alpha Transform Holdings

info(a)alphasigma.fund

CONTACT: Contact: Sandra Ditore Investor Relations Alpha Transform Holdings info(a)alphasigma.fund