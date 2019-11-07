Alphabet board probes company’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations

The board of Google parent company Alphabet Inc is investigating executives’ handling of sexual harassment and other misconduct claims, and expects to complete its probe by early December, according to a recent court filing.
