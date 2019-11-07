Alphabet expects to complete probe of sexual misconduct claims by next month

The board of Google parent Alphabet Inc expects to complete by next month an investigation into the company’s handling of sexual harassment and other misconduct complaints against current and former executives, according to a filing in state court last month.
