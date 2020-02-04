Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints

Alphabet Inc’s new Chief Executive Sundar Pichai unveiled sales figures that investors have long demanded, but shares fell 5% as Google’s advertising business and the new data about YouTube and Google Cloud broadly disappointed.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China state media urges investors not to panic over market slide on coronavirus outbreak - February 3, 2020
- Australia eyes second flight from Wuhan as evacuees arrive on Christmas Island - February 3, 2020
- China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400 - February 3, 2020