Key Hire Builds on Focus to Continue Accelerated Growth

La Jolla, CA, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlphaCore Wealth Advisory (AlphaCore) is excited to welcome Brian Habas, CFP®, as the newest addition to its executive leadership team in the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Brian joins AlphaCore at a pivotal moment as the company experiences rapid growth, fueled by strategic partnerships and robust performance of its advisory teams.

Brian’s appointment as COO is part of an ongoing series of strategic hires made by AlphaCore in recent months to support its growth plans. As COO, Brian will oversee operations, technology, and strategic planning across all AlphaCore’s business lines and functions. In addition, Brian’s deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as AlphaCore pursues strategic M&A to establish a national footprint.

“Brian has the experience and expertise to help take AlphaCore to the next level with scalable systems and accountability across all divisions of AlphaCore,” said Dick Pfister, CAIA®, CEO and Founder of AlphaCore. “His background aligns perfectly with our priorities as he has successfully led large, transformative initiatives in his previous roles.”

Prior to joining AlphaCore, Brian spent more than 20 years in financial services leading transformation change initiatives with leadership roles in digital product, strategy, and marketing at T. Rowe Price and most recently LPL Financial. Over the course of his career, Brian has had a focus on building out new capabilities and delivering great experiences for advisors and their clients.

“I’m excited to be joining AlphaCore at such a pivotal time of growth and opportunity,” Brian said. “AlphaCore has an incredible and innovative culture, and I am looking forward to working closely with the talented professionals across the organization to drive strategic initiatives and deliver an unmatched experience as we embark on this next chapter of expansion.”

About AlphaCore

AlphaCore Wealth Advisory is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to providing comprehensive financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals, and families. We have a commitment to exceptional results and an unwavering client focus. This allows our team the opportunity to deliver wealth planning that goes beyond ordinary. Learn more at www.alphacore.com.

CONTACT: Kelsey Woodbridge Ficomm Partners [email protected]