alphaDIRECT Advisors Discusses Capstone Turbine’s Evolving Operation Model with Senior Vice President of Operations, Mr. Kirk Petty

Mr. Severson conducted a review of Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) and its evolving operation model, cost cutting, material challenges with tariffs and the Company’s goal of becoming a zero-waste facility with Senior Vice President of Operations, Mr. Kirk Petty. http://www.alphadirectadvisors.com/managementseries/cpst-its-evolving-operation-model-and-cost-cutting

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) and its evolving operation model, cost cutting, material challenges with tariffs and the Company’s goal of becoming a zero-waste facility with Senior Vice President of Operations, Mr. Kirk Petty.

“Capstone has been striving to execute on its profitability strategy over the past couple of years and higher after-market revenue is critical to success, in addition to streamlining operations and manufacturing to grow product margins. In this alphaDIRECT Management Series, we address several manufacturing issues and opportunities with Kirk Petty, SVP of Operations, as Capstone faces unique manufacturing challenges as their products are high precision machines that are even aerospace like in operating parameters,” said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company’s key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT’s mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq: CPST) is the world’s leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable systems focusing on 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for today’s distributed power generation needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries, and in FY19 saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon. For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Shawn Severson
alphaDIRECT Advisors
+1 415-233-7094
[email protected]
