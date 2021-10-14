Breaking News
Alpharidge Capital announces "Custodianship Updates": live Shareholder Conference Call slated for Monday, October 18th, 2021 on Zoom

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

TORRANCE, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpharidge Capital (“the custodian”), a Shareholders’ rights activists, building Shareholders’ Value through Custodianships, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Entrepreneurship Development, is pleased to announce the beginning of a live Conference Call series with Shareholders “Custodianship Updates”, with the first live Shareholder Conference Call scheduled for Monday, October 18th, 2021 at 1:30pm PST on Zoom.

The calls would be limited to only shareholders of the following companies:

JPEX:                1.30 to 1:55 pm PST
ILST:                 2:00 to 2:25 pm PST
OCLG:              2.30 to 2:55 pm PST
CIVX:                3:00 to 3:25 pm PST

Topics to be reviewed:

  • Cancelation of improperly issued Shares.
  • Mergers and acquisition processes and updates.
  • OTC Market processes and updates.
  • Custodianship status and updates.
  • Termination of custodianship.
  • Live review of questions submitted directly by Shareholders.

If you have any questions, please email AskCEOfrank@gmail.com by Monday, October 18th at noon PST. Alpharidge will answer as many questions as time permits.

“There’s been a whirlwind of events at Alpharidge’s over the last couple of months, and we’re looking forward to sharing updates directly with Shareholders in the live Zoom conference call this October 18th. Feel free to email your questions and I’ll try to answer as many as possible. We look forward to meeting you and hearing your questions in the Shareholder Zoom Conference Call.” Frank Igwealor. President & CEO

About Alpharidge Capital, LLC

Alpharidge Capital, Inc. is a Shareholders’ rights activists, building Shareholders’ Value through Custodianships, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Entrepreneurship Development. With a commitment to empower at-risk youths, women, and black persons in the United States through financial tools and resources, Alpharidge acquires assets, properties and opportunities as redistributes same to its entrepreneurship development participants to create jobs for self, families and friend in a self-sustaining and healthy environment. A subsidiary of Givemepower Corporation (GMPW), Alpharidge also fulfills GMPW’s mission of (1) creating and empowering local black businesses in urban America; and (2) creating real estate properties and businesses in opportunity zones and other distressed neighborhood across America.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company’s Twitter account https://twitter.com/Alpharidge_Cap

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Frank I Igwealor, CPA
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
Tel. 310.895.1839; 424.358.1046
Email: franklin@cbdxfund.com

