Alpine 4’s Technologies Subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly, (QCA) Announces a New Manufacturing Partnership With Alter G.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

PHOENIX, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Alpine 4 Technologies’ (OTCQB: ALPP) subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA), is proud to announce a new manufacturing partnership with Alter G an anti-gravity treadmill. The addition of new exciting disruptive new customers such as AlterG fits the QCA strategy and will be a solid addition to 2019 revenue.

Based out of Fremont, Alter G was founded 2005. AlterG leads the way in developing transformative technology that inspires and empowers people to achieve physical aspirations.(www.alterg.com) They use unique anti-gravity defying technology technology to redefine physical rehabilitation and training. This is all made possible by AlterG’s patented Differential Air Pressure (DAP) technology that was originally developed for NASA.

Tim Garcia, QCA’s Director of Sales, stated “Obtaining new disruptive partners in the highly competitive landscape in which QCA operates is critical to QCA’s long-term success. These types of new partners can create exponential growth depending on the success of their new technology.  We believe Alter G will have tremendous success and we’re honored and excited to be part of their future.”

QCA has provided manufacturing support to their customers around the world since 1988.

About Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd.

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (OTCQB: ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.    

Contact: Ian Kantrowitz, Director of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

