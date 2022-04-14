Breaking News
Alpine Banks of Colorado Announce Common Shareholder Dividend

Glenwood Springs, Colo., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
  

Contact:          Eric Gardey, Chief Financial Officer
                       Alpine Bank
                       (970) 384-3257
                       ericgardey@alpinebank.com   

 

Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend 

April 14, 2022—Glenwood Springs, Colo.— Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol ALPIB.

 

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $27.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

 

The dividend of $27.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.18 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

###

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.2 billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 790 people and serves more than 160,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB” on the OTCQX® Best Market.

 *Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

