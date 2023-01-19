New Hazy IPA Adds Depth to Year-Round Lineup as Alpine Expands Distribution into Florida

Alpine Beer Company’s new 12-can and 24-can Variety Mountain Pack Featuring NELSON India Pale Ale, INFINITE HAZE Hazy IPA, and DUET India Pale Ale.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine Beer ‘Alpine’, a brand from SweetWater Brewing Company, announces the release of Infinite Haze, a Hazy IPA bursting with endless aromas of citrus and sweet, tropical fruits. Infinite Haze is the newest addition to Alpine’s year-round lineup and is available now in 12-ounce cans in California, with plans for national distribution in 2023.

Featuring a blend of Motueka, Strata and Citra hops, Infinite Haze (6.5% alcohol by volume (ABV)) is finished with an enormous dry hop that creates a brilliant aroma of bright citrus zest and berry with notes of fresh apple, peach, and orange peel.

“With consumers still craving haze, we’ve created a flagship Hazy IPA that stands out from the crowd with a unique taste and aroma. The hop bill is a nice balance of New Zealand and classic West Coast varieties, giving this brew a great mouthfeel, giant fruit aromas, and a super juicy flavor,” says Ty H. Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands. “It’s a natural fit with our iconic unfiltered IPA, Nelson, and original West Coast-style IPA, Duet, that make up our highly acclaimed year-round lineup.”

Infinite Haze is available in six-packs and Alpine’s new 12-can and 24-can Variety Mountain Packs, which also include Nelson and Duet. Alpine is available at select retailers including Albertsons, Vons, Ralphs, BevMo and Total Wine.

Infinite Haze, which has quickly become Alpine’s fastest-selling beer in the Southern California market, rounds out the brand’s year-round lineup as it expands distribution to Florida. Alpine Beer is also available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Visit https://alpinebeerco.com/find-beer/ to find a beer near you.





About Alpine Beer:

Founded as a small-town brew in Southern California with a passion for great beer and a thirst for adventure, Alpine has been crafting high-quality ales since 1999. Known as the “Home of Pure Hoppiness,” people have traveled from near and far to get ahold of our special beers. Today, Alpine remains committed to brewing hop-forward beers and bringing them to beer lovers from coast-to-coast.

Alpine Beer is a part of the SweetWater Brewing Company’s family of brands. Visit alpinebeerco.com and follow @AlpineBeerCo on all social platforms.

About SweetWater Brewing Company:

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 25 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

To learn about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com or follow along @Tilray.

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong,

christopher.hong@rygr.us,

(970) 924-0704 ext. 2103

Forward-Looking Statements

Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

