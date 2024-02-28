WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Matthew M. Partridge, has resigned from the Company, effective as of April 1, 2024 (the “Effective Date”), to pursue another opportunity with a new venture not in the REIT industry. Following the Effective Date, Mr. Partridge intends to provide further assistance with certain needs of the Company during the Company’s first quarter reporting period in order to ensure a successful transition. The Company has begun its search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

“The board of directors and I want to thank Matt for his many contributions and wish him well and great success with his new venture,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. “Matt played an important role in advancing key initiatives for the Company, including developing its FP&A, capital markets and financial reporting strategies, as well as building a strong finance and accounting team, now led by Lisa Vorakoun, our Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer who has been with PINE since its inception.”

Mr. Partridge said, “It has been a privilege to work with John, the board of directors, and such an incredibly talented team. I am proud of PINE’s growth and all that we have accomplished during my time with the Company.”

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

