WINTER PARK, Fla., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024 at 9:00 AM ET on Friday, July 19, 2024.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the registration link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

Event Details: Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yksms4iq Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI67a8308c489245318d685ca6a84d7009

We encourage participants to register and dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

