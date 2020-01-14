Breaking News
Home / Top News / Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Three Single-Tenant Retail Properties for $16.3 Million

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Three Single-Tenant Retail Properties for $16.3 Million

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced the acquisition of three single-tenant net-leased retail income properties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $16.3 million.

The Company acquired two corporate operated 7-Eleven convenience stores under new 15-year triple-net leases which include rent escalations during the initial lease term. One property is located in Georgetown, Texas, a suburb of Austin, Texas, and the other property is located in Austin, Texas. The combined purchase price for both properties leased to 7-Eleven was approximately $10.2 million, representing a blended going-in cash cap rate of 6.4%.

The Company also acquired an income property leased to Conn’s HomePlus, a 129-year old consumer products retail company based in Texas, with 11.6 years remaining on the initial lease term. The property is located near the Simon-owned North East Mall in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The purchase price for the property leased to Conn’s was $6.1 million at going-in cash cap rate of 7.4%.

Including the three acquired single-tenant net leased retail income properties, the Company’s portfolio now consists of twenty-three properties located in 17 markets and 11 states across 14 industries, with a weighted average lease term of 8.5 years.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

We encourage you to visit our website at www.alpinereit.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-11, as amended from time to time. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact: Mark E. Patten, Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
  [email protected]
Phone: (386) 944-5643
Facsimile: (386) 274-1223
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.