Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company” or “PINE”) today provided a corporate update in light of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in substantial volatility in the capital markets and dislocations in the U.S. economy.

Withdrawal of Full-Year 2020 Guidance

Given the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the capital markets, the U.S. economy, and PINE’s tenants, the Company believes it is appropriate to withdraw its previously provided guidance for the full-year of 2020. Further, the Company is not providing updated guidance at this time.

Liquidity Update

While the Company cannot predict the depth, duration, or geographic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company remains focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet, strong liquidity and financial flexibility. As a precautionary measure, the Company recently drew $20 million of available capacity on its $100 million credit facility, and as a result, the Company has over $20 million in cash on hand with approximately $57 million outstanding on the credit facility.

Income Property Portfolio Update

With regard to the Company’s single-tenant net leased retail income properties, the Company has been contacted by certain of its tenants who are seeking rent relief through possible deferrals of near-term rent. The Company believes certain of the programs available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (or the “CARES Act”) may provide tenants with the ability to obtain proceeds from loans provided by the Federal government which could provide liquidity that would allow the tenant to pay its near-term rent. However, no assurances can be given that the tenants will seek to access or will receive funds from these programs or will be able to use the proceeds to pay their rent in the near-term or otherwise. The rent payable from the Company’s tenants seeking rent relief for the April 2020 rent represents less than 40% of the Company’s annualized base rent as of March 31, 2020.

Corporate Statement

The Company and its Board are continuing to carefully monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing efforts by the Federal and State governments to address the challenges created by the pandemic.

