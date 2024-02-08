WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company” or “PINE”) today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Select Full Year 2023 Highlights

Reported Net Income per diluted share attributable to the Company of $0.19 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Reported FFO per diluted share of $1.47 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Reported AFFO per diluted share of $1.49 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Acquired 14 net lease properties for total acquisition volume of $82.9 million at a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.4%.

Originated three first mortgage investments totaling $38.6 million of funding commitments at a weighted average initial yield of 9.1%.

Sold 24 net lease properties for total disposition volume of $108.3 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 6.3%, generating total gains of $9.3 million.

Increased investment grade-rated tenant exposure to 65% as of December 31, 2023, up from 54% as of December 31, 2022.

Raised approximately $12.4 million of net proceeds through the Company’s ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $18.96 per share.

Repurchased 899,011 shares of the Company’s common stock at a weighted average gross price of $16.23 per share, for a total cost of $14.6 million.

Paid cash dividends during the full year 2023 of $1.10 per share, representing a yield of 7.2% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on February 7, 2024.

Select Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Reported Net Income per diluted share attributable to the Company of $0.02 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Reported FFO per diluted share of $0.37 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Reported AFFO per diluted share of $0.38 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Acquired two retail net lease properties for total acquisition volume of $3.0 million, reflecting a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.3%.

Originated two first mortgage investments totaling $30.8 million of funding commitments at a weighted average initial yield of 9.2%.

Sold two net lease properties for total disposition volume of $8.7 million at a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 7.3%, generating total gains of $1.6 million.

Repurchased 594,790 shares of the Company’s common stock at a weighted average gross price of $16.01 per share, for a total cost of $9.5 million.

Paid a common stock cash dividend of $0.275 per share.

CEO Comments

“We were opportunistic in 2023, creating value through core acquisitions and strategic dispositions, share repurchases, and more recently, originating first mortgage investments,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “We believe these transactions have us well-positioned to deliver strong earnings growth in 2024 and that our laddered debt maturity schedule and primarily fixed cost of debt will help ensure that our attractive current dividend yield remains well-covered.”

Quarterly Operating Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year Total Revenues $ 11,581 $ 11,592 $ (11) (0.1%) Net Income $ 370 $ 5,525 $ (5,155) (93.3%) Net Income Attributable to PINE $ 335 $ 4,862 $ (4,527) (93.1%) Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to PINE $ 0.02 $ 0.34 $ (0.32) (93.5%) FFO (1) $ 5,646 $ 5,304 $ 342 6.4% FFO per Diluted Share (1) $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.00 0.0% AFFO (1) $ 5,801 $ 5,763 $ 38 0.7% AFFO per Diluted Share (1) $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ (0.03) (7.3%) Dividends Declared and Paid, per Share $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.000 0.0%

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO, and AFFO per diluted share.

Annual Operating Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for year ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data):

Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year Total Revenues $ 45,644 $ 45,191 $ 453 1.0% Net Income $ 3,266 $ 33,955 $ (30,689) (90.4%) Net Income Attributable to PINE $ 2,917 $ 29,720 $ (26,803) (90.2%) Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to PINE $ 0.19 $ 2.17 $ (1.99) (91.4%) FFO (1) $ 22,910 $ 23,718 $ (808) (3.4%) FFO per Diluted Share (1) $ 1.47 $ 1.73 $ (0.26) (15.0%) AFFO (1) $ 23,211 $ 24,236 $ (1,025) (4.2%) AFFO per Diluted Share (1) $ 1.49 $ 1.77 $ (0.28) (15.8%) Dividends Declared and Paid, per Share $ 1.100 $ 1.090 $ 0.010 0.9%

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO, and AFFO per diluted share.

Investments

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company acquired two retail net lease properties for total acquisition volume of $3.0 million at a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.3%. As of the acquisition date, the properties had a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.6 years. The acquired properties are both located in Arkansas, leased to Family Dollar/Dollar Tree, and 100% of annualized cash base rents are generated from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company acquired 14 net lease properties for total acquisition volume of $82.9 million at a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.4%. As of the acquisition date, the properties had a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.7 years and were located in seven states. Approximately 66% of annualized cash base rents acquired are generated from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company originated two first mortgage investments with a total funding commitment of $30.8 million at a weighted average initial yield of 9.2%.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company originated three first mortgage investments with a total funding commitment of $38.6 million at a weighted average initial yield of 9.1%.

The following table presents the Company’s three mortgage investments as of December 31, 2023:

Description Location Collateral Funding

Commitment Funded

Balance Coupon

Rate Initial

Term Land Development

First Mortgage Greenwood, IN 33-Acre Development Project

Anchored by Wawa $7.8 million $7.0 million 8.50% 2 years Land Development

First Mortgage Antioch, TN 5-Acre Development Project

Anchored by Wawa & McDonald’s $6.8 million $4.6 million 11.00% 2 years First Mortgage Various 41 Retail Properties $24.0 million $24.0 million 8.75% 3 years

Total / Weighted Average

$38.6 million

$35.6 million

9.1%

On December 4, 2023, the Company entered into a revenue sharing agreement with a subsidiary of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (“CTO”), its external manager, whereby the Company is expected to receive a share of the asset management and disposition management fees, leasing commissions, and other fees related to CTO’s management and administration of the 41-property portfolio that serves as collateral to the Company’s $24.0 million first mortgage (the “Revenue Sharing Agreement”). The Company’s share of the fees under the Revenue Sharing Agreement will be based on fees earned by CTO associated with the single tenant properties within the portfolio. The Company’s revenue from the Revenue Sharing Agreement is forecasted to be approximately $24,000 per month and will be reduced as single tenant properties within the portfolio are sold. The forecasted monthly revenue of $24,000 does not include potential revenue sharing income related to disposition management fees and leasing commissions.

Dispositions

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company sold two net lease properties for total disposition volume of $8.7 million at a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 7.3%. The sale of the properties generated total gains of $1.6 million.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company sold 24 net lease properties for total disposition volume of $108.3 million at a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 6.3%. The sale of the properties generated total gains of $9.3 million.

Property Portfolio

The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following as of December 31, 2023:

Number of Properties 138 Square Feet 3.8 million Annualized Base Rent $38.8 million Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term 7.0 years States where Properties are Located 35 Occupancy 99.1% % of Annualized Base Rent Attributable to Investment Grade Rated Tenants (1)(2) 65% % of Annualized Base Rent Attributable to Credit Rated Tenants (1)(3) 89% Any differences are a result of rounding. (1) Annualized Base Rent (“ABR”) represents the annualized in-place straight-line base rent required by the tenant’s lease. ABR is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure used by analysts and investors to compare the real estate portfolios and operating performance of REITs. (2) The Company defines an Investment Grade Rated Tenant as a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of Baa3, BBB-, or NAIC-2 or higher. If applicable, in the event of a split rating between S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Services, the Company utilizes the higher of the two ratings as its reference point as to whether a tenant is defined as an Investment Grade Rated Tenant. (3) The Company defines a Credit Rated Tenant as a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

The Company’s property portfolio included the following top tenants that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company’s total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2023:

Tenant Credit Rating (1) % of Annualized Base Rent Walgreens BBB- / Ba2 12% Lowe’s BBB+ / Baa1 9% Dick’s Sporting Goods BBB / Baa3 9% Dollar Tree/Family Dollar BBB / Baa2 9% Dollar General BBB / Baa2 5% Walmart AA / Aa2 5% Best Buy BBB+ / A3 4% At Home CCC / Caa3 4% Hobby Lobby NR / NR 3% Home Depot A / A2 3% LA Fitness B- / B3 2% Kohl’s BB / Ba2 2% Burlington BB+ / Ba2 2% Camping World B+ / B2 2% Other 29% Total 100% Any differences are a result of rounding. (1) Credit Rating is the available rating from S&P Global Ratings and/or Moody’s Investors Service, as of December 31, 2023.

The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following industries as of December 31, 2023:

Industry % of Annualized Base Rent Dollar Stores 14% Pharmacy 13% Home Improvement 13% Sporting Goods 12% Home Furnishings 8% General Merchandise 6% Consumer Electronics 6% Grocery 5% Entertainment 5% Off-Price Retail 4% Health & Fitness 4% Specialty Retail 3% Automotive Parts 2% Office Supplies 1% Quick Service Restaurant 1% Convenience Stores 1% Farm & Rural Supply 1% Casual Dining <1% Pet Supplies <1% Other (1) < 1% Total 23 Industries 100%

Any differences are a result of rounding.

(1) Includes four industries collectively representing less than 1% of the Company’s ABR as of December 31, 2023.

The Company’s property portfolio included properties in the following states as of December 31, 2023:

State % of Annualized Base Rent New Jersey 12% Texas 9% New York 9% Michigan 8% Ohio 7% Georgia 5% Florida 5% Illinois 4% West Virginia 4% Oklahoma 3% Alabama 3% Minnesota 3% Kansas 3% Arizona 2% Wisconsin 2% Louisiana 2% Missouri 2% Massachusetts 2% Maryland 2% Nevada 2% South Carolina 2% Pennsylvania 2% Arkansas 1% Connecticut 1% Indiana 1% New Mexico 1% Nebraska <1% Maine <1% North Carolina <1% Washington < 1% South Dakota < 1% California < 1% Virginia < 1% Kentucky < 1% Mississippi < 1% Total 35 States 100% Any differences are a result of rounding.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company completed the following notable capital markets activities:

Repurchased 594,790 shares of the Company’s common stock on the open market under its previously authorized $15.0 million buyback program for a total cost of $9.5 million, or an average price of $16.01 per share.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company completed the following notable capital markets activities:

Issued 665,929 common shares under its ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $18.96 per share, for total net proceeds of $12.4 million.

Repurchased 899,011 shares of the Company’s common stock on the open market under the previously authorized $15.0 million buyback program for a total cost of $14.6 million, or an average price of $16.23 per share.

The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt as of December 31, 2023:

Component of Long-Term Debt Principal Interest Rate Maturity Date 2026 Term Loan (1) $ 100.0 million SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.35% – 1.95%] May 2026 2027 Term Loan (2) $ 100.0 million SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.25% – 1.90%] January 2027 Revolving Credit Facility (3) $ 76.5 million SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.25% – 2.20%] January 2027 Total Debt/Weighted Average Rate $ 276.5 million 3.84% (1) As of December 31, 2023, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2026 Term Loan balance.

(2) As of December 31, 2023, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.18% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2027 Term Loan balance.

(3) As of December 31, 2023, the Company utilized an interest rate swap to fix SOFR and achieve a fixed interest rate of 3.21% plus 0.10% and the applicable spread on $50 million of the outstanding balance on the Credit Facility.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company held a 91.8% interest in Alpine Income Property OP, LP, the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership” or “OP”). There were 1,223,854 OP Units held by third parties outstanding and 13,659,207 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding, for total outstanding common stock and OP Units held by third parties of 14,883,061 as of December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s net debt to Pro Forma EBITDA was 7.7 times, and as defined in the Company’s credit agreement, the Company’s fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.5 times. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s net debt to total enterprise value was 51.1%. The Company calculates total enterprise value as the sum of net debt and the market value of the Company’s outstanding common shares and OP Units, as if the OP Units have been redeemed for common shares.

Dividend

On November 21, 2023, the Company announced a $0.275 per share common stock cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023, payable on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2023. The fourth quarter 2023 cash dividend represents a payout ratio of 74.3% and 72.4% of the Company’s fourth quarter 2023 FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share, respectively.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company paid common stock cash dividends of $1.10 per share, a 0.9% increase over the Company’s full year 2022 common stock cash dividends. The dividends paid in 2023 represent payout ratios of 74.8% of full year 2023 FFO per diluted share and 73.8% of full year 2023 AFFO per diluted share.

2024 Outlook

The Company’s outlook and guidance for 2024 assumes stable or improving economic activity, strong underlying business trends related to each of our tenants and other significant assumptions.

The Company’s outlook for 2024 is as follows:

Outlook Range for 2024 Low High Investments $50 million to $80 million Dispositions $50 million to $80 million FFO per Diluted Share $1.51 to $1.56 AFFO per Diluted Share $1.53 to $1.58 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 14.9 million to 14.9 million

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to present its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gtd9dd4u Dial-In: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI528cf76e8c0445b8b9cdd986e4713b84

We encourage participants to dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”) Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), and Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma EBITDA”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, we further modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of above- and below-market lease related intangibles, straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash income or expense. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.

To derive Pro Forma EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss is adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate related depreciation and amortization, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash income or expense. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company’s capital structure on our operating performance. FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at Cost $ 149,314 $ 176,857 Building and Improvements, at Cost 328,993 322,510 Total Real Estate, at Cost 478,307 499,367 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (34,714) (22,313) Real Estate—Net 443,593 477,054 Assets Held for Sale 4,410 — Commercial Loans and Investments 35,080 — Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,019 9,018 Restricted Cash 9,712 4,026 Intangible Lease Assets—Net 49,292 60,432 Straight-Line Rent Adjustment 1,409 1,668 Other Assets 17,045 21,233 Total Assets $ 564,560 $ 573,431 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, and Other Liabilities $ 5,197 $ 4,411 Prepaid Rent and Deferred Revenue 3,166 1,479 Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net 4,907 5,050 Long-Term Debt 275,677 267,116 Total Liabilities 288,947 278,056 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 100 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500 million shares authorized, 13,659,207 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 13,394,677 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 137 134 Additional Paid-in Capital 243,690 236,841 Retained Earnings (Dividends in Excess of Net Income) (2,359) 10,042 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 9,275 14,601 Stockholders’ Equity 250,743 261,618 Noncontrolling Interest 24,870 33,757 Total Equity 275,613 295,375 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 564,560 $ 573,431

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenues: Lease Income $ 11,016 $ 11,592 $ 44,967 $ 45,191 Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments 525 — 637 — Other Revenue 40 — 40 — Total Revenues 11,581 11,592 45,644 45,191 Operating Expenses: Real Estate Expenses 1,849 1,242 6,580 5,435 General and Administrative Expenses 1,478 1,414 6,301 5,784 Provision for Impairment 356 — 3,220 — Depreciation and Amortization 6,472 6,332 25,758 23,564 Total Operating Expenses 10,155 8,988 41,859 34,783 Gain on Disposition of Assets 1,552 6,553 9,334 33,801 Gain (Loss) on Extinguishment of Debt — (443) 23 (727) Net Income from Operations 2,978 8,714 13,142 43,482 Investment and Other Income 63 3 289 12 Interest Expense (2,671) (3,192) (10,165) (9,539) Net Income 370 5,525 3,266 33,955 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (35) (663) (349) (4,235) Net Income Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. $ 335 $ 4,862 $ 2,917 $ 29,720 Per Common Share Data: Net Income Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 2.48 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.34 $ 0.19 $ 2.17 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares: Basic 13,698,617 12,500,785 13,925,362 11,976,001 Diluted (1) 15,131,010 14,204,279 15,560,524 13,679,495 Dividends Declared and Paid $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 1.100 $ 1.090 (1) Includes the weighted average of 1,432,393 shares during the three months ended December 31, 2023, 1,635,162 shares during the year ended December 31, 2023, and 1,703,494 shares during the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 underlying OP Units including (i) 1,223,854 shares underlying OP Units issued to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. and (ii) 479,640 shares underlying OP Units issued to an unrelated third party, which OP Units were redeemed by PINE for an equivalent number of shares of common stock of PINE during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net Income $ 370 $ 5,525 $ 3,266 $ 33,955 Depreciation and Amortization 6,472 6,332 25,758 23,564 Provision for Impairment 356 — 3,220 — Gain on Disposition of Assets (1,552) (6,553) (9,334) (33,801) Funds from Operations $ 5,646 $ 5,304 $ 22,910 $ 23,718 Adjustments: Loss (Gain) on Extinguishment of Debt — 443 (23) 727 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income (118) (80) (417) (328) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (16) (198) (402) (935) COVID-19 Rent Repayments, Net — — — 45 Non-Cash Compensation 80 74 318 310 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 180 192 710 599 Other Non-Cash Expense 29 28 115 100 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 5,801 $ 5,763 $ 23,211 $ 24,236 FFO per Diluted Share $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.47 $ 1.73 AFFO per Diluted Share $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 1.49 $ 1.77

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net Income $ 370 Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 6,472 Provision for Impairment 356 Gain on Disposition of Assets (1,552) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (16) Non-Cash Compensation 80 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 180 Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (118) Other Non-Cash Expense 29 Interest Expense, Net of Deferred Financing Costs Amortization 2,491 EBITDA $ 8,292 Annualized EBITDA $ 33,168 Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Acquisitions and Dispositions, Net (1) 849 Pro Forma EBITDA $ 34,017 Total Long-Term Debt $ 275,677 Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization 823 Cash and Cash Equivalents (4,019) Restricted Cash (9,712) Net Debt $ 262,769 Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA 7.7x (1) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized EBITDA of the Company’s acquisition and disposition activities during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

