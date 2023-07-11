BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine IQ, a leading provider of elevating business operations and consumer experiences powered by cleaned data, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated rollout of their Summer Rock release. With a strong focus on enhancing the user experience and introducing cutting-edge features, Alpine IQ is revolutionizing the way businesses engage with their customers and staff.

Alpine IQ’s Summer Rock release introduces the Planner Calendar and the Wheel of Prizes. The new Planner tool provides businesses with an intuitive way to visualize their retail strategy, allowing customers to view campaigns, discounts, co-marketing campaigns, and reports all in one place.

The Wheel of Prizes introduces a fun and engaging way to incentivize customer participation and drive increased brand interaction through an exclusive app feature. With the Wheel of Prizes, businesses can now offer customers the chance to spin a digital “wheel” that provides random discounts and promotions.

In addition to these new features, Alpine IQ is releasing a suite of enhanced platform features. Starting with enhancements to Dynamic Content, businesses can now allow preferred product and brand placements directly within the dynamic content blocks. Retailers can partner with brands for product placement or ensure that customers see products that Alpine IQ’s machine learning predicts they will be interested in purchasing next.

The Data Analytics product suite is also receiving completely new demographic data sets that specifically highlight affinities related to loyalty programs and categorical spend patterns. These enhancements will enable businesses to gain valuable insights into their customer base, better understand their target audience, and tailor business operations accordingly.

Sign-Up Flows have been improved to simplify the user onboarding process with enhanced building flow and styling, a wide range of new customization options, and slide-out capabilities for better navigation. The updated flow offers a seamless and frictionless experience.

Co-Marketing campaigns, formerly known as recipes, have seen improvements to provide users with even more powerful and versatile marketing capabilities. The upgrades to Co-Marketing campaigns streamline collaboration, enhance efficiency, and amplify reach. Customers can look forward to improved budget estimators and enhanced co-marketing campaign performance in this new rollout.

The Summer Rock release will also introduce a partner integration, including a Tier 4 capable point of sale system, Jane POS. Alpine IQ remains committed to providing businesses with the tools they need to grow and thrive. With the launch of these updated features, the company is excited to help its customers achieve their goals and reach new heights of success.

Nicholas Paschal, co-founder, and CEO of Alpine IQ said, “We are thrilled to introduce Summer Rock with a range of exciting features and enhancements. These updates not only reinforce our commitment to empowering businesses with advanced analytics, loyalty, marketing, and data ops capabilities but also showcase our dedication to delivering an intuitive, engaging, and results-driven user experience.”

Alpine IQ’s Summer Rock is set to be a game-changer in the industry, equipping businesses with the tools and insights they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers businesses in all industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes and industries resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the most extensive suite of tools for marketing, data ops, loyalty, and analytics.