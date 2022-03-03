Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Alpine Optoelectronics Announces General Availability of its Single-Wavelength 100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 Transceiver for 100km Interconnects

Alpine Optoelectronics Announces General Availability of its Single-Wavelength 100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 Transceiver for 100km Interconnects

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Enabled by nCP4™ Silicon Photonics Optical Engine

100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 Optical Transceiver

Alpine Optoelectronics’ Single-Wavelength 100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 module supports 100km, 4.8Tbps single fiber links and is compatible with standard 100GE switches, 100GHz Mux/Demux filters, EDFA, and DCM.
Alpine Optoelectronics’ Single-Wavelength 100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 module supports 100km, 4.8Tbps single fiber links and is compatible with standard 100GE switches, 100GHz Mux/Demux filters, EDFA, and DCM.

Modular TDCM+EDFA Platform

Alpine Optoelectronics’ Modular TDCM+EDFA Platform supports multiple-channel 100Gbps DWDM transmission over distances up to 100km and features a proprietary autotune dispersion compensation function.
Alpine Optoelectronics’ Modular TDCM+EDFA Platform supports multiple-channel 100Gbps DWDM transmission over distances up to 100km and features a proprietary autotune dispersion compensation function.

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc., a leading innovator of optical networking technology, announces general availability of its Single-Wavelength 100G QSFP28 DWDM PAM4 transceiver.

The 100G QSFP28 DWDM transceiver is built on Alpine’s patented nCP4™ Silicon Photonics Optical Engine and is awarded a score of 4.0 by Lightwave’s 2022 Innovation Reviews. Available in 40 channels, the module is compatible with common 100GE switches and 100GHz spacing DWDM Mux/Demux filters providing 4Tbps of data capacity and 100km reach over amplified and dispersion compensated G.652 single-mode fiber (SMF) links with minimal investment.

A unique feature of Alpine’s 100G QSFP28 DWDM module is its wavelength-independent receiver, which means any two modules can link regardless of transmitter channel. Therefore, the product is compatible with standard DWDM ROADM’s enabling ROADM-based all-optical switching at 100G per wavelength to reach 4Tbps capacity. The transceiver’s small form factor, low power consumption, and exceptional optical performance provide additional value for this and other DWDM applications.

“Alpine Optoelectonics’ 100G QSFP28 DWDM PAM4 optical transceiver with innovative Silicon Photonics technology offers excellent OSNR, Tx output power, and Rx sensitivity at a competitive price compared to other DWDM solutions available on the market,” said Professor Maria Yuang, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan, ROC. “It provides the cost-effective performance advantage required for our new large-scale optical switching system co-developed with Delta Electronics for next generation optical data center networks.”

The 100G QSFP28 DWDM transceiver has successfully completed a full Telcordia GR-468-CORE qualification and is certified to IEC60825-1:2014 Class 1 Laser Safety, RoHS 2002/95/EC, and ESD IEC 61000-4-2 standards.

In addition, Alpine now offers a complimentary Modular TDCM+EDFA Platform specifically designed for its 100G QSFP28 DWDM transceivers to facilitate deployment in common applications.

Key Features of the Modular TDCM+EDFA Platform

  • 1RU mainframe accepts pluggable EDFA & TDCM line cards
  • Automatic dispersion compensation tuning with G.652 fiber dispersion slope matching
  • Multiple TDCM+EDFA models support duplex & bi-directional links up to 100km
  • Pluggable redundant power supplies & pluggable cooling fans

“With full qualification and general availability of the 100G QSFP28 DWDM transceiver, Alpine Optoelectronics has achieved an important milestone in the evolution of our nCP4™ Silicon Photonics based optical interconnect solutions,” commented Tongqing Wang, President and CEO of Alpine Optoelectronics. “The addition of the Modular TDCM+EDFA Platform makes it even easier for our customers to deploy our 100G DWDM optics in high-density high-speed optical networking applications. We’re also pleased to support the next generation of ROADM-based all-optical high-speed switching.”

Alpine Optoelectronics plans to showcase this and other optical connectivity solutions in Booth #3750 at OFC 2022 in San Diego, California from March 8-10.

About Alpine Optoelectronics
Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc. is a US-based innovator in photonic products headquartered in Fremont, California. The company develops and commercializes Silicon Photonics, PAM4, and Coherent optical technologies to deliver advanced solutions for next generation optical networks to our customers and partners.

nCP4 is a trademark of Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc.

For more information visit Alpine Optoelectronics at www.alpineoptoelectronics.com or email us at sales@alpineoptoelectronics.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ed37b29-417e-4d05-8546-10a46487a13a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa3af078-7ea1-4845-aa93-bffd15f97a23 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.