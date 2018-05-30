ALSTOM SA: 2017/18 Registration Document available

2017/18 Registration Document available

30 May 2018 – Alstom’s 2017/18 Registration Document, which includes notably the Annual Financial Report, was filed with the “Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on 29 May 2018.

This document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation and may be viewed on Alstom’s website (www.alstom.com, Section Investors/Investors Corner/Investors documentation or Shareholders corner/Shareholders’ Meeting), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The following information is included in the 2017/18 Registration Document:

the Annual Financial Report, including notably the consolidated financial statements, the statutory accounts, the related Statutory Auditors’ reports and the management report,

the Board of Directors’ report on Corporate Governance,

the Statutory Auditors’ special report on related-party agreements and commitments,

information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors, and

the presentation of the share purchase programme.

About Alstom

As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customised services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.0 billion and booked €7.2 billion of orders in the 2017/18 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 34,500 people.

www.alstom.com

Press contacts

Christopher English – Tel. + 33 1 57 06 36 90

[email protected]

Samuel Miller – Tel. + 33 1 57 06 67 74

[email protected]

Investor relations

Selma Bekhechi – Tel. + 33 1 57 06 95 39

[email protected]

Julien Minot – Tel. + 33 1 57 06 64 84

[email protected]

