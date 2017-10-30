Breaking News
Home / Top News / ALTA Immediate Past President to Testify Before Congress About Data Security, Wire Fraud

ALTA Immediate Past President to Testify Before Congress About Data Security, Wire Fraud

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daniel D. Mennenoh ITP, NTP, the immediate past president of the American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, will testify Wednesday, Nov. 1 before the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit during a hearing titled “Data Security: Vulnerabilities and Opportunities for Improvement.”

In the wake of Equifax’s announcement of a major breech involving the data of nearly one-third of the U.S. population, consumers are increasingly alarmed about the safety of their personal and financial data. The hearing will assist the subcommittee in developing policy positions and potential legislative solutions. Mennenoh’s testimony will focus on the growing threat of cybercriminals attempting to steal funds meant for the purchase of homes.

“This is not a problem that we as an industry can fix on our own,” Mennenoh said. “While the title industry has spent millions to protect its customers’ money and data, there is no amount of money we can spend to protect consumers from becoming a victim of this type of fraud. The only thing that will help is to increase awareness so that people can help protect themselves.”

To help raise awareness, ALTA has produced a two-minute video that provides tips on how consumers can protect their money and offers advice on what to do if they have been targeted by a scam. Mennenoh also will share various ways the industry has responded to combat this fraud, including using secured email communications, calling homebuyers on a known phone number before sending wire instructions, and asking their banks to match both the recipients account number and payee information when sending wires.

“Our members know the key to keeping these crimes from happening in their community is awareness and they know they cannot do it alone,” Mennenoh said. “This needs to be a coordinated awareness effort involving real estate agents, policy makers, consumer groups, title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, real estate attorneys, and home buyers and sellers.” 

###

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing more than 6,200 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers, and real estate attorneys. With offices throughout the United States, ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings, and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles. Connect with ALTA on Facebook here. Follow ALTA on Twitter here.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adf35b9b-9ace-4a3c-8af0-f8dfb8c89397

CONTACT: Jeremy Yohe
American Land Title Association
2025908361
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.