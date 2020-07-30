Altabancorp™ Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total assets grew $754 million, or 33%, year-over-year to $3.1 billion at June 30, 2020.

Total deposits grew $631 million, or 32%, year-over-year to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2020.

Loans declined $13.6 million, or 0.8%, year-over-year to $1.7 billion as the Company has further tightened underwriting standards and reduced loan concentrations, which was offset by the funding of $84.6 million in SBA PPP loans.

Cash and liquid investments securities totaled $1.3 billion, or 42% of total assets, at June 30, 2020.

Tangible equity plus allowance for credit losses totaled $364 million, or 22.0% of total loans held for investment, at June 30, 2020, which provides overall credit protection for both expected and unexpected credit losses in the Company’s loan portfolio.

Tangible book value per share increased 13.5% year-over-year to $17.12 at June 30, 2020.

Return on average assets was 1.65% and return on average equity was 12.55% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altabancorp™ (Nasdaq: ALTA) (the “Company” or “Alta”) reported net income of $10.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, and $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.55 for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $0.57 for the first quarter of 2020, and $0.58 for the second quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.52% for the second quarter of 2020 compared with 1.80% for the first quarter of 2020, and 1.96% for the second quarter of 2019. Annualized return on average equity was 12.06% for the second quarter of 2020 compared with 13.05% for the first quarter of 2020, and 14.33% for the second quarter of 2019.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 17, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2020. The dividend payout ratio for earnings for the second quarter of 2020 was 24%. This continues the over 50-year trend of paying dividends by the Company.

“As with most businesses, we have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first priority has been the safety and stability of our associates and their families. Next, we directed our attention to our clients, who were financially impacted by the sudden and substantial negative economic effects of the pandemic. We have offered to date payment relief to approximately 435 business and 108 individual clients on approximately $327 million in outstanding loan balances,” said Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Altabancorp™.

“In addition, we funded $84.6 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans to approximately 333 businesses. We will continue to work together with our clients to ensure that we can provide financial solutions to assist them on their path to recovery as we overcome the pandemic.”

Mr. Williams continued, “Our strong balance sheet provides safety and security to our stakeholders as we work through the negative effects of the economic shutdown. We believe our balance sheet strength is reflected in the level of allowance for credit losses held by us and our strong regulatory capital position. In addition, our focus to reduce loan concentrations in our ADC and commercial real estate portfolios and the tightening of our overall underwriting standards over the past couple of years will help to mitigate the negative effects the pandemic may have on our loan portfolio. Lastly, our strong liquidity position provides us the flexibility to aggressively grow as the economy recovers.”

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans held for investment declined $13.6 million, or 0.8%, to $1.66 billion at June 30, 2020 compared with $1.67 billion at June 30, 2019. Quarter-to-date average loans increased $6.7 million, or 0.40%, to $1.69 billion for both the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.

The Company offered temporary loan payment relief to 435 businesses and 108 individuals totaling approximately $327 million, or 19.7% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, to address cash flow challenges for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $327 million in loans, where the payments were deferred, 89.54% were on loans that were secured by real estate with a weighted average loan to value (“LTV”) ratio of approximately 50%. Loans that the Company has offered temporary loan payment relief included approximately $88.5 million that the Company has identified as higher risk business sectors, including hotels, retail, restaurants and assisted living centers. The Company expects to reamortize each loan at the end of the payment deferral period to extend the maturity date rather than retain the original maturity date with a balloon payment upon maturity. The Company believes this approach provides its clients with the short-term payment relief they need to address the negative cash flow effects resulting from the pandemic and mitigates unusual large cash outlays after the deferment.

The Company funded 333 applications from businesses that participated in the SBA PPP for a total of $84.6 million. The SBA announced that they would begin taking applications for loan forgiveness on August 10, 2020, at which time the Company will immediately begin filing such applications.

The allowance for credit losses increased $14.6 million, or 52.23%, to $42.7 million at June 30, 2020 compared with $28.0 million the same period a year ago. The allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 2.57% (2.71%, excluding SBA PPP Loans) at June 30, 2020 compared with 1.68% at June 30, 2019. Remaining accretable discounts on non-purchased credit deteriorated loans was $2.9 million at June 30, 2020, which provides additional protection.

Non-performing loans decreased to $6.4 million at June 30, 2020 compared with $8.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.39% at June 30, 2020 compared with 0.53% at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets decreased to $6.4 million at June 30, 2020 compared with $8.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.21% at June 30, 2020 compared with 0.37% at December 31, 2019.

Commenting on the credit quality trends, Mr. Williams said, “While we’re pleased with the positive credit quality trends we experienced year to date, we do not expect these trends to continue short-term as both governmental and our bank relief programs start to wind down in the third quarter. The severity of the impact to our credit quality trends will depend upon the length of time that businesses and individuals are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing and level of recovery that occurs post-pandemic.”

Mr. Williams continued, “The economy for the State of Utah was performing better than most states and the national averages going into the pandemic and is experiencing a more rapid recovery coming out of the pandemic. The unemployment rate for the nation was 3.5% at February 28, 2020, rose to 14.7% at April 30, 2020, and recovered to 11.1% at June 30, 2020. The unemployment rate for the State of Utah was 2.5% at February 28, 2020, rose to 10.4% at April 30, 2020, and recovered to 5.1% at June 30, 2020, which is the second lowest unemployment rate of any State in the United States. Nationally, total jobs increased by 1.6% year-over-year at February 28, 2020, fell to (13.4)% at April 30, 2020, and has recovered to (8.6)% at June 30, 2020. Total jobs increased year-over-year for the State of Utah to 2.4% at February 28, 2020, fell to (7.2)% at April 30, 2020, and has recovered to (2.7)% at June 30, 2020. This is the lowest year-over-year change jobs of any State in the United States. Despite the negative effects that the pandemic has had on the overall year-over-year change in jobs in Utah at the end of the second quarter, construction jobs have actually increased 8.7%, which we believe is a leading indicator of the beginning of an economic recovery in Utah. We believe that Utah will continue to outperform other states and the nation as a whole as we continue to recover from the negative economic effects of the pandemic.”

Deposits and Liabilities

Total deposits increased $631 million, or 31.86%, to $2.61 billion at June 30, 2020 compared with $1.98 billion at June 30, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $278 million, or 39.36%, to $985 million at June 30, 2020 compared with the same period a year earlier, and interest bearing deposits increased, $353 million, or 27.70%, to $1.63 billion at June 30, 2020 compared with the same period a year ago. Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits was 37.71% as of June 30, 2020 compared with 35.68% as of June 30, 2019.

Commenting on the significant increase in deposits, Mr. Williams said, “The increase in total deposits is primarily the result of both governmental and bank relief programs, and businesses and consumers actively conserving cash to try to counter the negative effects of the shutdown in the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, we have seen that many of our borrowers, who requested payment deferments, have held on to their cash that would have otherwise been used to make their monthly payments, and approximately 15% of borrowers, who requested a loan deferral, have continued to make their monthly payment. We anticipate that total deposits will decline through the remainder of the year as businesses and individuals pay Federal and state taxes that were postponed by government agencies to address the pandemic; borrowers begin to make payments again on loans where payments were deferred; and cash reserves are used by both businesses and consumers to address any shortfalls in income resulting from the pandemic.”

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased by $37.3 million, or 11.93%, to $350 million at June 30, 2020 compared with $313 million at June 30, 2019. The increase resulted primarily from net income earned during the intervening periods; change in accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from changes in the fair market value of investment securities available for sale, offset by cash dividends paid to shareholders.

Leverage capital ratio was 11.68% at June 30, 2020 compared with 12.78% at June 30, 2019. Total risk-based capital ratio was 19.20% at June 30, 2020 compared with 17.24% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s leverage capital ratio was impacted by the significant increase in total assets resulting from the increase in total deposits, while the Company’s total risk-based capital was not similarly affected as the funds received from the increase in deposits were held in low risk-weighted cash and investment securities.

Net Interest Income and Margin

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased $1.9 million, or 6.97%, to $25.8 million compared with $27.7 million for the same period a year earlier. The decrease is primarily the result of net interest margins narrowing 128 basis points to 3.96% for the same comparable periods offset by average interest earning assets increasing $494 million, or 23.30%, to $2.6 billion for the same comparable periods. The narrowing of net interest margins is primarily the result of the Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates to almost zero and an increase in the average amount of lower yielding cash and investment securities held by the Company stemming from average core deposits increasing $232 million, or 18.24%, for the same respective periods. The percentage of average loans to total average interest earning assets decreased to 64.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with 79.52% for the same period a year earlier.

Yields on interest earning assets declined 147 basis points to 4.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with 5.68% for the same period a year earlier. The decline in yields on interest earning assets is primarily the result of the average amount of cash and investment securities held by the Company increasing $487 million, or 112.79%, to $919 million for the same comparable periods with the yield on cash and securities decreasing 59 basis points to 1.63% for the same comparable periods.

In addition, the yield on loans declined 96 basis points for the same comparable periods and average loans outstanding increased $6.7 million, or 0.40%, to $1.69 billion for the same comparable periods. Yields on loans were negatively impacted by the lower yield on SBA PPP loans. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the yield on SBA PPP loans was 2.77%, including the amortization of deferred fees and costs recognized over the contractual term of the loans. The Company expects that the yield on SBA PPP loans will increase as it begins the process of loan forgiveness with the SBA.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, total cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points to 0.43% compared with 0.74% for the same period a year earlier, and is the result of the cost of interest bearing deposits decreasing 31 basis points to 0.43% compared with 0.74% for the same period a year ago. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the total cost of funds decreased 22 basis points to 0.27% compared with 0.49% for the same period a year ago.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and fair value amortization on time deposits, added 5 basis points to net interest margin.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased $1.6 million, or 2.96%, to $53.0 million compared with $54.6 million for the same period a year earlier. The decrease is primarily the result of the narrowing of net interest margins resulting from the Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates to almost zero and an increase in the average amount of lower yielding cash and investment securities held by the Company stemming from average core deposits increasing $178 million, or 14.22%, for the same respective periods. The percentage of average loans to total average interest earning assets decreased to 68.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with 80.37% for the same period a year earlier. This decrease was offset by average interest earning assets increasing $358 million, or 17.13%, to $2.5 billion for the same comparable periods.

Yields on interest earning assets declined 105 basis points to 4.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with 5.71% for the same period a year earlier. The decline in yields on interest earning assets is primarily the result of the average amount of cash and investment securities held by the Company increasing $353 million, or 86.58%, to $761 million for the same comparable periods with the yield on cash and securities decreasing 35 basis points to 1.89% for the same comparable periods. In addition, the yield on loans declined 64 basis points for the same comparable periods and average loans outstanding increased $5.2 million, or 0.31%, to $1.69 billion for the same comparable periods.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 21 basis points to 0.53% compared with 0.74% for the same period a year earlier, and is the result of the cost of interest bearing deposits decreasing 20 basis points to 0.53% compared with 0.73% for the same period a year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the total cost of funds decreased 15 basis points to 0.34% compared with 0.49% for the same period a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and fair value amortization on time deposits, added 10 basis points to net interest margin.

The Company expects its net interest income and net interest margins to continue to be adversely impacted in future periods because of the Federal Reserve lowering benchmark rates to near zero and the current asset mix of the Company’s balance sheet. The amount of the impact is dependent upon the length in time that the Federal Reserve holds benchmark rates to near zero, and the amount of time the Company holds a higher percentage of low yielding cash and investment securities.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, provision for credit losses was $2.1 million compared with $2.2 million for the same period a year earlier. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company incurred net charge-offs of $0.7 million compared with net charge-offs less than $0.1 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in provision for credit losses in the three months ended June 30, 2020 is due primarily to no loan growth quarter-over-quarter offset by higher charge-offs in the second quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, provision for credit losses was $2.8 million compared with $3.7 million for the same period a year earlier. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company incurred net charge-offs of $1.0 million compared with net charge-offs of $0.9 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in provision for credit losses in the six months ended June 30, 2020 is due primarily to a decrease of reserves on individually evaluated loans and no loan growth during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income increased $2.5 million, or 69.98%, to $6.1 million compared with $3.6 million the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in mortgage banking income resulting from higher loan volume of refinanced mortgages, which was driven by a lower interest rate environment for the same comparable periods. Total loans sold increased $27.9 million, or 58.37%, to $75.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $47.8 million for the same period a year earlier. In addition, the Company recorded a $1.4 million gain on sale of investment securities in the second quarter of 2020 as it sold $48 million of securities to re-balance its investment securities portfolio.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income increased $2.9 million, or 42.12%, to $9.9 million compared with $6.9 million the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in mortgage banking income resulting from higher loan volume of refinanced mortgages, which was driven by a lower interest rate environment for the same comparable periods and gains on sale of investment securities. Total loans sold increased $34.9 million, or 38.31%, to $126 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $91.1 million for the same period a year ago.

Noninterest Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense was $16.3 million compared with $14.7 million for the same period a year earlier. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 51.01% compared with 46.93% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily the result of higher salaries and employee benefits resulting from higher incentive payments made primarily to mortgage loan officers, higher data processing costs and higher marketing and advertising costs. These higher amounts were partially offset by lower occupancy, equipment and depreciation costs.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense was $32.4 million compared with $29.6 million for the same period a year earlier. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 51.60% compared with 48.11% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily the result of higher salaries and employee benefits resulting from higher incentive payments made primarily to mortgage loan officers, higher data processing costs and higher marketing and advertising costs. These higher amounts were partially offset by lower occupancy, equipment and depreciation costs.

“As we look forward, we anticipate that net interest margins will remain narrow, given the Federal Reserve’s outlook that interest rates will remain near zero through at least 2022,” said Mark Olson, Chief Financial Officer for Altabancorp™. “As a result, we are reviewing our overall costs to determine how we can operate our platform more efficiently and effectively, while retaining our high-touch client experience. We anticipate making changes over the next several quarters to improve our operating leverage.”

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, income tax expense was $3.2 million compared with $3.5 million for the same period a year earlier. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the effective tax rate was 23.59% compared with 24.05% for the same period a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, income tax expense was $6.6 million compared with $6.8 million for the same period a year earlier. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the effective tax rate was 23.73% compared with 23.91% for the same period a year ago.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations regarding the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services. These and other important factors are detailed in its Form 10-K and various securities law filings made periodically by the Company, copies of which are available from the Company’s website. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About Altabancorp™

Altabancorp™ (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for Altabank™, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 26 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabank™ is the largest community bank in Utah. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. Altabank™ has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about Altabank™ is available at www.altabank.com . More information about Altabancorp™ is available at www.altabancorp.com .

ALTABANCORP™

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, and per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 23,649 $ 25,925 $ 27,628 $ 49,574 $ 54,608 Interest and dividends on investments 3,753 3,459 2,422 7,212 4,594 Total interest income 27,402 29,384 30,050 56,786 59,202 Interest expense 1,613 2,163 2,330 3,776 4,575 Net interest income 25,789 27,221 27,720 53,010 54,627 Provision for credit losses 2,100 650 2,150 2,750 3,700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,689 26,571 25,570 50,260 50,927 Non-interest income Mortgage banking 3,036 1,710 1,621 4,746 3,038 Card processing 917 707 814 1,624 1,429 Service charges on deposit accounts 763 780 705 1,543 1,362 Net gain on sale of investment securities 1,441 – – 1,441 – Other (41 ) 543 458 502 1,106 Total non-interest income 6,116 3,740 3,598 9,856 6,935 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,786 10,844 9,526 21,630 19,412 Occupancy, equipment and depreciation 831 1,539 1,558 2,370 3,014 Data processing 2,383 1,136 1,018 3,519 1,982 Marketing and advertising 339 432 226 771 342 FDIC premiums 165 – 148 165 238 Other 1,771 2,210 2,223 3,981 4,627 Total non-interest expense 16,275 16,161 14,699 32,436 29,615 Income before income tax expense 13,530 14,150 14,469 27,680 28,247 Income tax expense 3,192 3,377 3,480 6,569 6,753 Net income $ 10,338 $ 10,773 $ 10,989 $ 21,111 $ 21,494 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 1.12 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 1.11 $ 1.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 18,789,561 18,884,857 18,805,760 18,837,209 18,793,553 Diluted 18,932,511 19,038,127 19,007,297 18,985,319 18,998,480

ALTABANCORP™

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 47,088 $ 36,203 $ 38,987 $ 38,121 Interest-bearing deposits 275,920 120,176 171,955 64,064 Federal funds sold 829 1,248 1,039 90,281 Total cash and cash equivalents 323,837 157,627 211,981 192,466 Investment securities: Available for sale, at fair value 973,457 577,000 405,995 334,762 Non-marketable equity securities 2,890 2,890 2,623 2,623 Loans held for sale 29,264 21,572 18,669 18,446 Loans: Loans held for investment 1,659,018 1,642,516 1,680,918 1,672,584 Allowance for credit losses (42,683 ) (41,253 ) (31,426 ) (28,039 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,616,335 1,601,263 1,649,492 1,644,545 Premises and equipment, net 38,673 39,492 39,474 37,925 Goodwill 25,673 25,673 25,673 25,673 Bank-owned life insurance 27,330 27,184 27,037 26,734 Deferred income tax assets 8,586 8,003 9,716 9,178 Accrued interest receivable 11,682 8,464 7,904 8,642 Other intangibles 2,749 2,859 2,970 3,191 Other real estate owned – – – – Other assets 5,169 4,985 4,800 7,680 Total assets $ 3,065,645 $ 2,477,012 $ 2,406,334 $ 2,311,865 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 985,455 $ 737,001 $ 719,410 $ 707,135 Interest-bearing deposits 1,627,884 1,385,017 1,336,957 1,274,771 Total deposits 2,613,339 2,122,018 2,056,367 1,981,906 Short-term borrowings 83,490 – – – Accrued interest payable 408 503 546 546 Other liabilities 18,278 14,354 17,059 16,614 Total liabilities 2,715,515 2,136,875 2,073,972 1,999,066 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value – – – – Common shares, $0.01 par value 188 188 189 188 Additional paid-in capital 86,721 86,318 87,913 87,275 Retained earnings 252,032 244,325 242,878 224,950 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 11,189 9,306 1,382 386 Total shareholders’ equity 350,130 340,137 332,362 312,799 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,065,645 $ 2,477,012 $ 2,406,334 $ 2,311,865 Common shares outstanding 18,793,217 18,787,810 18,870,498 18,819,332





ALTABANCORP™

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2019 Selected Balance Sheet Information: Book value per share $ 18.63 $ 18.10 $ 17.61 $ 16.62 Tangible book value per share $ 17.12 $ 16.59 $ 16.09 $ 15.09 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.53 % 0.31 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.37 % 0.22 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 2.57 % 2.51 % 1.87 % 1.68 % Loans to deposits 62.97 % 76.48 % 81.12 % 83.91 % Asset Quality Data: Non-performing loans $ 6,388 $ 6,590 $ 8,814 $ 5,104 Non-performing assets $ 6,388 $ 6,590 $ 8,814 $ 5,104 Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital (1) 11.68 % 12.74 % 12.67 % 12.78 % Total risk-based capital (1) 19.20 % 18.62 % 18.43 % 17.24 % Average equity to average assets 12.57 % 13.82 % 13.63 % 13.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 10.59 % 12.73 % 12.77 % 12.44 %

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Financial Information: Basic earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 1.12 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 1.11 $ 1.13 Net interest margin (3) 3.96 % 4.79 % 5.24 % 4.35 % 5.27 % Efficiency ratio 51.01 % 52.20 % 46.93 % 51.60 % 48.11 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.90 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.77 % 0.63 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.39 % 2.71 % 2.63 % 2.54 % 2.69 % Annualized return on average assets 1.52 % 1.80 % 1.96 % 1.65 % 1.96 % Annualized return on average equity 12.06 % 13.05 % 14.33 % 12.55 % 14.35 % Net charge-offs $ 670 $ 289 $ 34 $ 959 $ 906 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.16 % 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.11 %

________________________________

(1) Tier 1 leverage capital and Total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2020 are estimates.

(2) Represents the sum of total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets all divided by the sum of total assets less intangible assets. Intangible assets were $28.4 million, $28.5 million, $28.6 million, and $28.9 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(3) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average earning assets.









ALTABANCORP™

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands, except footnotes) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold $ 228,032 $ 52 0.09 % $ 88,654 $ 511 2.31 % Securities: (1) Taxable securities 645,720 3,452 2.15 % 276,993 1,572 2.28 % Non-taxable securities (2) 45,670 229 2.02 % 66,425 312 1.88 % Total securities 691,390 3,681 2.14 % 343,418 1,884 2.20 % Loans (3) Real estate term 945,680 13,165 5.60 % 902,214 13,447 5.98 % Construction and land development 257,561 4,157 6.49 % 313,412 6,304 8.07 % Commercial and industrial 303,809 3,885 5.14 % 294,488 5,255 7.16 % Residential and home equity 175,837 2,235 5.11 % 161,299 2,371 5.89 % Consumer and other 11,306 207 7.38 % 16,039 251 6.27 % Total loans 1,694,193 23,649 5.61 % 1,687,452 27,628 6.57 % Non-marketable equity securities 2,890 20 2.79 % 2,624 27 4.07 % Total interest-earning assets 2,616,505 27,402 4.21 % 2,122,148 30,050 5.68 % Allowance for credit losses (42,213 ) (26,008 ) Non-interest earning assets 167,969 149,431 Total average assets $ 2,742,261 $ 2,245,571 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits: Demand and savings accounts $ 911,270 539 0.24 % $ 815,687 1,034 0.51 % Money market accounts 416,458 505 0.49 % 274,667 677 0.99 % Certificates of deposit 173,383 569 1.32 % 179,241 619 1.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,501,111 1,613 0.43 % 1,269,595 2,330 0.74 % Short-term borrowings 24,410 – 0.00 % – – 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,525,521 1,613 0.43 % 1,269,595 2,330 0.74 % Non-interest bearing deposits 858,566 650,836 Total funding 2,384,087 1,613 0.27 % 1,920,431 2,330 0.49 % Other non-interest bearing liabilities 13,490 17,610 Shareholders’ equity 344,684 307,530 Total average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,742,261 $ 2,245,571 Net interest income $ 25,789 $ 27,720 Interest rate spread 3.79 % 4.94 % Net interest margin 3.96 % 5.24 %

________________________________

(1) Excludes average unrealized gains (losses) of $11.5 million and ($2.7) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $76,000 and $104,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $1.7 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.









ALTABANCORP™

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands, except footnotes) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold $ 165,566 $ 368 0.45 % $ 63,016 $ 730 2.33 % Securities: (1) Taxable securities 547,457 6,320 2.32 % 276,948 3,176 2.31 % Non-taxable securities (2) 48,093 482 2.02 % 67,965 634 1.88 % Total securities 595,550 6,802 2.30 % 344,913 3,810 2.23 % Loans (3) Real estate term 940,716 26,632 5.69 % 895,700 26,494 5.96 % Construction and land development 267,641 9,181 6.90 % 314,604 12,535 8.04 % Commercial and industrial 291,543 8,791 6.06 % 295,668 10,383 7.08 % Residential and home equity 173,302 4,521 5.25 % 158,813 4,687 5.95 % Consumer and other 13,208 449 6.84 % 16,404 509 6.25 % Total loans 1,686,410 49,574 5.91 % 1,681,189 54,608 6.55 % Non-marketable equity securities 2,764 42 3.04 % 2,785 54 3.90 % Total interest-earning assets 2,450,290 56,786 4.66 % 2,091,903 59,202 5.71 % Allowance for loan losses (42,174 ) (25,907 ) Non-interest earning assets 163,773 150,474 Total average assets $ 2,571,889 $ 2,216,470 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits: Demand and savings accounts $ 871,676 1,318 0.30 % $ 807,043 2,027 0.51 % Money market accounts 384,289 1,316 0.69 % 262,171 1,281 0.99 % Certificates of deposit 171,525 1,142 1.34 % 180,586 1,203 1.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,427,490 3,776 0.53 % 1,249,800 4,511 0.73 % Short-term borrowings 12,205 – 0.00 % 4,879 64 2.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,439,695 3,776 0.53 % 1,254,679 4,575 0.74 % Non-interest bearing deposits 779,173 643,642 Total funding 2,218,868 3,776 0.34 % 1,898,321 4,575 0.49 % Other non-interest bearing liabilities 14,684 16,173 Shareholders’ equity 338,337 301,976 Total average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,571,889 $ 2,216,470 Net interest income $ 53,010 $ 54,627 Interest rate spread 4.13 % 4.97 % Net interest margin 4.35 % 5.27 %

________________________________

(1) Excludes average unrealized gains (losses) of $7.3 million and ($3.9) million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $161,000 and $211,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $3.2 million for both six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.