TROY, Mich., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, was added to the S&P MidCap 400 by S&P Dow Jones Indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24.
