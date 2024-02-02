TROY, Mich., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area from 8 a.m. to noon PT.
The Investor Day will showcase how Altair plans to lead a new era of computational intelligence. The agenda will feature presentations by:
- James R. Scapa, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
- Sam Mahalingam, Chief Technology Officer
- Stephanie Buckner, Chief Operating Officer
- Amy Messano, Chief Marketing Officer
- Matthew Brown, Chief Financial Officer
The presentations and related materials will be available via a live video webcast on the company’s website and a recorded version will be available after the event at http://investor.altair.com.
|What:
|Altair Investor Day
|When:
|Wednesday, March 20, 2024
|Time:
|8 a.m. PT
|Webcast:
|http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)
About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
[email protected]
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
[email protected]
