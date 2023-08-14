TROY, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, will participate in a fireside chat at the Rosenblatt 3rd Annual Technology Summit on Wednesday, August 23 at 11 a.m. CT (noon ET).

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

dls@altair.com

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

ir@altair.com