Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Altair to Virtually Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Altair to Virtually Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

TROY, Mich., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, announced today that Howard Morof, chief financial officer, and David Simon, chief administrative officer, will virtually present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Jennifer Ristic
Altair
216-849-3109
[email protected]

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.