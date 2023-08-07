Pat Aubort Newly appointed Altais chief financial officer

Oakland, CA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altais Appoints Pat Aubort as Chief Financial Officer

Altais is pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Aubort as its new chief financial officer. With over 25 years of experience in accounting, finance, and healthcare business financial advisory services, Ms. Aubort brings impressive expertise to the role.

“We are thrilled to have Pat take on this new executive leadership role at Altais,” said CEO Nishant Anand, MD. “Her diverse background in the healthcare industry, strong financial and strategic skillset, and deep knowledge of Altais in the marketplace will help us focus on being fiscally responsible and intentional in our investments.”

Ms. Aubort has held numerous senior-level positions, including senior vice president at Brown & Toland Physicians and chief financial officer roles at two of California’s larger independent physician associations, as well as a number of specialty medical groups over the years. She also held managerial positions with Ernst & Young and Arthur Andersen.

In addition to her extensive financial and strategic expertise, Ms. Aubort is passionate about understanding and working to solve the unique challenges facing patients, physicians, and health systems in a highly complex healthcare ecosystem.

“I am honored to serve as Altais’ chief financial officer,” said Ms. Aubort. “I look forward to leveraging my full complement of skills to further propel the company forward on its mission of cultivating the health and wellbeing of physicians, patients, and the clinical community.”

About Altais

Altais is a healthcare services company dedicated to addressing key challenges physicians face in delivering high-quality and sustainably affordable care to their patients. Led by physicians and industry experts, we are devoted champions of value-based care. We offer advisory and consulting services, clinical and operational solutions, and managed services that help reduce administrative burden, streamline workflows, and lower costs. Ultimately, we empower providers to manage healthcare delivery instead of managing a healthcare business.

In addition to operating a leading managed services organization, Altais maintains high-performing physician networks and employed clinics throughout California. Our statewide care delivery network includes more than 3,500 MDs and advanced-practice clinicians who serve more than 500,000 patients. And we’re growing. Organizations within the Altais family of companies include Brown & Toland Physicians, BTHealth, Altais Medical Group Riverside, and Family Care Specialists Medical Group.

