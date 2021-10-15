AlterG Raises $8 Million to Fund Growth

Breaking News
AlterG announced today that it raised $8 million in a debt financing from Cortland Credit Lending Corporation.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlterG, creator of the Anti-Gravity Treadmill® technology which has set the standard for body weight-supported therapy and training by using patented and precise Differential Air Pressure (DAP), announced today that it raised $8 million in a new debt financing with Cortland Credit Lending Corporation. This financing will be used to pay-off existing debt with the remaining proceeds available to accelerate growth initiatives and working capital purposes, including new product development and expansion into new markets, as well as broadened adoption in rehabilitation and elite athletics.

By reducing barriers to movement for patients recovering from musculoskeletal injury, managing a chronic or neurological disease, or for athletes simply looking to train harder with less risk of injury, AlterG re-defines the possibilities for millions of people seeking to improve their mobility and their quality of life.

“The past 18 months have presented the team at AlterG with significant challenges to manage through the global pandemic, and the Company has emerged even stronger. We are incredibly thankful to our customer base for their belief in our products and technology,” said Charles Remsberg, CEO of AlterG. “We continue to demonstrate our ability to innovate and expand the capabilities of our unique ‘Differential Air Pressure’ (DAP) technology. This financing will fund future growth through the development of new products furthering our ability to deliver real value to customers and the patients and athletes they serve.”

AlterG’s Anti-Gravity Treadmill™ unweighting technology enables unique and effective unweighting therapy for rehabilitation and athletic training. A pressurized “anti-gravity” chamber counteracts gravitational forces, precisely adjusting body weight from 100% to as little as 20% with unparalleled control in 1% increments and with unrestricted movement not available in any other form of body weight-supported therapy. This uniform lifting force reduces impact, pain, and effort, thereby reducing barriers to mobility–all while supporting normal gait, balance, and encouraging full, free range of motion in a fall-safe environment.

To learn more about AlterG and the Anti-Gravity Treadmill, visit www.alterg.com or call +1-510- 270-5900.

About AlterG

AlterG® develops gravity-defying, transformative technology to empower and inspire people to achieve their physical aspirations. Our patented Differential Air Pressure (DAP) technology redefines what’s possible in rehabilitation and athletic training by augmenting physical deficits and increasing mobility to improve orthopedic rehabilitation, the management of neurological and chronic conditions, active aging, and athletic endeavor. AlterG products are found in thousands of leading sports and physical rehabilitation facilities worldwide.

Learn more about AlterG: Facebook (facebook.com/AlterG Inc), Twitter (@AlterG_Inc) and on the Website (alterg.com).

Media Contact: Deb Soares, dsoares@alterg.com

