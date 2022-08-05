Alternative Protein Market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 496.56 Billion by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America, Asia Pacific and Europe are the major contributors to the alternative protein market owing to different reasons. Growing health awareness among consumers for a consuming high protein diet along with rising environmental concerns among the population is expected to increase the consumption of microbial-based protein

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A recently published study by FMI expects the global alternative protein market to augment at a 21% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the forecast period, alternative protein market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 73.44 Billion. Alternative protein is gaining prominence in the livestock industry and food & beverage industry owing to the nutrition it provides, Innovations and launches of different proteins is increasing the sales of alternative proteins.

From 2016 to 2021, the global pet snacks and treats market registered a CAGR of 14% by accumulating a market value of US$ 61 Billion in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic played a key role in increasing the importance of building immunity. Thus, most people invested in organic and clean protein to stay healthy. In addition, demand for meeting dietary requirements of animals is escalating the demand for alternative proteins.

North America, Asia Pacific and Europe are the major contributors to the alternative protein market owing to different reasons. Most people suffer from lactose intolerance or food allergies. Thus, consumers are investing in alternative protein. International players and start-ups are launching different protein products to cater to a larger consumer base.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By source, microbial-based protein is expected to possess 40% market share for alternative protein market in the forecast period 2022-2032.

By application, animal feed is expected to procure 55% market share for alternative proteins

North America is expected to possess 40% of market share for alternative proteins

Asia Pacific is expected to procure 18% market share for alternative proteins

Europe is expected to possess 25% market share for alternative protein market in the assessment period.

“Alternative protein manufacturers are focusing on innovation and sustainability. This has led to production of cleaner and nutritious protein, thus, increasing sales of the same.” states an FMI analyst.

Market Competition

Key players in the global alternative protein industry are Cargill Incorporation, Royal DSM NV, AMCO Proteins, Puris, Axiom Foods, Darling Ingredients, Innovafeed, Lallemand Inc, Hamlet Protein, Archer Daniel Midland Company, AB Mauri, Soja Protein, Ingredion, Ynsect, Angel Yeast, and Calysta Inc.

Cargill Incorporation, a key player has introduced pea protein in the Asia market. The pea protein comprises of non-GMO features and has low allergenic. The protein is highly versatile and can be used in different food preparation.

Royal DSM NV launched CanolaPRO, a plant-based protein source from canola (rapeseed). The protein is gluten-free, non-dairy, Non-GMO and offers a mouthfeel texture.

More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global alternative protein market, presenting historical analysis from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Source (Insect-based, Microbial-based, Plant-based, others) by application (Food & beverages, Cattle, Aquaculture, Animal Feed, Pet food, Equine, Others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Alternative Protein Market Industry Survey

Alternative Protein Market by Source:

Insect-based Alternative Protein

Microbial-based Alternative Protein Bacteria Yeast Algae Fungi Others

Plant-based Alternative Protein Soy Protein Isolates Soy Protein Concentrates Fermented Soy Protein Duckweed Protein Others

Other Alternative Protein Sources

Alternative Protein Market by Application:

Alternative Protein for Food & Beverage

Alternative Protein for Cattle

Alternative Protein for Aquaculture

Alternative Protein for Animal Feed

Alternative Protein for Pet Food

Alternative Protein for Equine

Alternative Protein for Other Applications

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Overview

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Introduction and Definition

3. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

3.1. Need of the Hour for Industries

3.2. Alternative Protein – Strategic Priorities

3.3. Life Cycle Stage

3.4. Importance of Technology

3.5. Use Cases of Alternative Protein

3.6. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

3.7. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.8. PESTLE Analysis

3.9. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.10. Market Dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.3. Opportunity Analysis

3.10.4. Trend

4. Global Alternative Protein Market Demand (US$ Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC continued..!

