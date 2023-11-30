RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT) subsidiary, Amethyst Beverage, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with the Lifetime Fitness Group.

Amethyst Beverage has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Lifetime Fitness and are pursuing adding our CBD Premium Water, and other CBD products (CBD Pain Relief Roll-on, CBD Massage Oil, CBD Gummy Rings) to be placed for sale at special events and within each fitness location. Our contract is for 3 years and we will be the main sponsor at the Miami Marathon & Half Marathon, and the Big Sugar Gravel Raves. We have exclusive flavored CBD Water at the events mentioned below.

This relationship expects to build Amethyst Beverage’s exposure into the high-end health and wellness vertical and introduce our Premium Beverages and products to their locations and patrons. This includes collective activation opportunities, email marketing, social media and PA announcements.

“We are more than excited to work with Lifetime Fitness and are working hand in hand within the sales, marketing and retail groups for extended exposure and placement of our products with a signature partner. We’re working on a completely new design and specialty container for our Premium Beverages and expect to launch them early next year,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, President of Amethyst Beverage.

Amethyst combines the science of water, CBD Delta 9 HDI, Fulvic and mineral infusion with an innovative twist of flavoring to truly hydrate the body and mind providing a crisp and refreshing taste.

Great taste and great health benefits are results of our efforts in creating our incredible line of beverages. We will also start including our specialty of Fulvic Acid, Ionic Minerals and Aloe Vera into the product line as well.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Alternative Wellness Health, fka Anything Technologies Media (EXMT), is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM’s goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

