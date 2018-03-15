Altice NV: Full Year and Q4 2017 Pro Forma Results

15 March 2018

Altice N.V. – FY 2017 and Q4 2017 Pro Forma[1] Results

· Following recent changes to management and strategy, Altice Europe is already starting to see the benefits of intensifying operational focus to improve customer service and drive better subscriber figures with further significant progress expected from Q1 2018:

o France B2C mobile postpaid customer base increased by +80k net additions in Q4 2017 (+199k in FY 2017), the best quarterly performance in two years, and a significant improvement compared to last year (vs. +33k in Q4 2016);

o France fiber customer net additions were also the best in two years, reaching +69k in Q4 2017 (+193k in FY 2017), supported by improved processes, more attractive offers and new retention policies (vs. +54k in Q4 2016). Total fixed B2C customer base trends improved both compared to the prior year and the prior quarter, reporting -45k net losses in Q4 with continuous significant monthly improvements throughout the quarter (-171k in FY 2017 and vs. -61k in Q4 2016).

o Portugal fiber customer net additions in Q4 2017 of +43k were the highest ever (+142k in FY 2017 and vs. +29k in Q4 2016), supported by the rapid expansion of fiber coverage. Significant reduction in churn in the total fixed B2C customer base to the lowest ever level below 10% by the end of 2017 with net additions in Q4 of +6k (-45k net losses in FY 2017 and vs. -25k in Q4 2016), representing the best quarterly performance in 5 years. Leadership in TV customer acquisition for the first time in 4 years.

· Altice N.V. Group revenue growth and margin expansion driven by strong Altice USA performance:

o Altice N.V. Group revenue growth of +0.6% YoY growth on a constant currency (CC) basis in FY 2017 (-0.6% growth YoY in Q4 2017) pre-separation (‘split’) of Altice USA[2], in line with guidance;

o Altice Europe post-split revenue decline of -0.5% YoY on a CC basis in FY 2017 (-1.4% YoY in Q4 2017). Revenue growth in Israel of 3.7% on a CC basis offset by France revenue declining -1.6%, Portugal declining -1.1% and Dominican Republic declining -0.5% in FY 2017;

o Altice USA revenue growth of +3.2% YoY on a CC basis in FY 2017 (+2.6% YoY in Q4 2017).

· Altice N.V. Group Adjusted EBITDA[3] grew +6.4% on a CC basis in FY 2017 pre-split, in line with guidance, and driven by the strong growth of Altice USA +19.7% in FY 2017 on a CC basis under IFRS:

o Altice N.V. Group Adjusted EBITDA margin pre-split increased by +2.1 percentage points YoY to 40.1% in FY 2017 (vs. 37.9% in FY 2016);

o Altice Europe post-split EBITDA margin was 39.3% in FY 2017 (+0.2% pts vs. 39.1% in FY 2016). France margin increased +1.7% pts to 39.3% and Israel margin increased +0.6% pts to 45.8%, offset by Portugal margin decreasing -2.8% pts to 46.5% and Dominican Republic margin decreasing -0.8% pts to 55.9% in FY 2017;

o Altice USA reached an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43.5% in FY 2017 (+6.0% pts vs. 37.5% in FY 2016).

· Altice N.V. Group Operating Free Cash Flow[4] grew +13.4% on a CC basis in FY 2017[5] pre-split, driven by the strong growth of Altice USA +28.1% on a CC basis under IFRS, and Israel +70.8% on a CC basis. Altice Europe post-split OpFCF grew +1.3% on a CC basis in FY 20175.

· Significant investment in networks and innovative new services with total capital expenditures for Altice N.V Group of €4.0bn in FY 2017[6], in line with guidance:

o Leading fiber[7] operator in France reaching nearly 11 million homes passed (including acceleration in FTTH homes passed) and fastest 4G mobile network deployment in 2017[8];

o Leading fiber (FTTH) operator in Portugal reaching over 4 million homes passed in 2017 (on track for nationwide coverage target) and new partnerships for NR 5G NSA services;

o Altice USA’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployment accelerating, with the first homes to be commercialized later this year, and new full MVNO agreement to deploy mobile services by 2019;

o Altice USA’s new entertainment platform, Altice One, became available across the full Optimum footprint in January 2018; in Portugal in March 2018, MEO launched a new entertainment platform, Sofia, including a new user interface and a state-of-the-art new wireless video set top box.

· Rapid growth in media and advertising businesses; NextRadioTV record revenue growth (+25% in FY 2017) and audience market share gains, record revenue growth at Teads (+50% in FY 2017), strong growth at Altice USA’s Data and Advertising business (+4% in FY 2017), and further expansion with Media Capital acquisition[9].

· Executing on non-core asset disposal program to strengthen the company’s long-term balance sheet position:

o Completed sale of telecommunications solutions business and Data Center operations in Switzerland;

o Entered exclusivity to sell international wholesale voice carrier business in France, Portugal and the Dominican Republic;

o Dominican Republic – strong position in an attractive market – process underway;

o French and Portuguese towers – largest portfolio to ever come to market in Europe – process underway for c.10k French sites and c.3k Portuguese sites;

o Signing targeted in H1 2018.

· Further strengthening and simplification of diversified capital structure.

Dexter Goei, President of the Board of Altice N.V., said: “After several years of acquisitions, 2017 was the year of integration and execution, with an ongoing focus on making our customer experience better. As well as accelerated investment into upgrading our fixed and mobile networks for better quality services, Altice rapidly expanded its media and advertising businesses as new areas of growth. In parallel, Altice has taken important steps to simplify the group and separate the business into a European and US group with distinct strategies.

Altice Europe has tremendous opportunities as we deliver on our operational aspirations, led by new management reporting to Altice founder Patrick Drahi. At the core of our strategy is the operational and financial turnaround in France and Portugal.

Altice USA sees exciting opportunities in the US market. We continued to have great momentum in 2017 and delivered strong financial results by growing our customer base, revenues and margins with high free cash flow growth.

In 2018 and beyond, we will remain very focused on investing for growth in innovation, superior service and advanced networks to deliver a more robust and differentiated product portfolio to meet customers’ needs.”

March 15, 2018: Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC NA and ATCB NA), today announces financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

2018 Guidance[10]

For the full year 2018, Altice Europe (post-split) on the new perimeter is expected to generate operating free cash flow of €2.4 to €2.6 billion, excluding the Altice TV segment. As previously announced, Altice France is expected to generate operating free cash flow of €1.6 to €1.7 billion, which includes c.€300 million of annual pay TV content expenses and reflects c.€200 million of revenue drag related to changes to the value added tax law in France.

For the full year 2018 Altice USA expects:

Revenue growth c.2.5-3.0% YoY;

To increase investment for the continued rollout of Altice One, fiber (FTTH) deployment, and new MVNO network investment keeping with annual capex ~$1.3bn.



Altice Europe and Altice USA reiterate plans to expand Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow margins over the medium- to long-term.

Altice Reorganization Including Altice USA Separation (‘Spin-Off’ or ‘Split’)

On January 8, 2018, Altice N.V. announced that its Board of Directors approved plans for the separation (‘split’) of Altice USA Inc. from Altice N.V. (which will be renamed “Altice Europe”) to be effected by a spin-off of Altice N.V.’s 67.2% interest in Altice USA through a distribution in kind to Altice N.V. shareholders[11]. The separation will enable each business to focus more on the distinct opportunities for value creation in their respective markets and ensure greater transparency for investors. The proposed transaction is designed to create simplified, independent and more focused US and European operations to the benefit of their respective customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. Following this proposed transaction, the two companies will be led by separate management teams. Patrick Drahi, founder of Altice, will retain control of both companies through Next[12] and is committed to long-term ownership. Post-separation, Mr. Drahi will serve as President of the Board of Altice Europe and Chairman of the Board of Altice USA. Altice N.V. aims to complete the proposed spin-off transaction by the end of the second quarter 2018 following regulatory and Altice N.V. shareholder approvals.

In the spirit of enhanced accountability and transparency, Altice N.V. also announced on January 8, 2018, that Altice Europe will reorganize its structure comprising Altice France (including French Overseas Territories), Altice International and a newly formed Altice TV subsidiary. This includes integrating Altice’s support services businesses into their respective markets and bundling Altice Europe’s premium content activities into one separately funded operating unit with its own P&L.



Following the announcement of the spin-off of Altice USA, Altice N.V.’s ownership of Altice Technical Services US has been transferred to Altice USA for a nominal consideration as previously announced. In addition, Altice USA is in the process of transferring Altice N.V.’s ownership of i24 US and i24 Europe for a small consideration.

On January 16, 2018, CSC Holdings, LLC announced the pricing of an offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 10-year Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (bearing an interest rate of 5.375%). CSC Holdings, LLC also announced the pricing and allocation of a new $1.5 billion incremental 8-year term loan facility under its existing credit agreement, maturing in January 2026 (priced at 99.50 with interest at a rate equal to LIBOR +2.5%). The proceeds of the senior guaranteed notes and term loans were used to refinance existing borrowings of CSC Holdings, LLC and Cablevision Systems Corporation (“Cablevision”), namely the $300 million 7.875% February 2018 maturity and the $750 million 7.75% April 2018 maturity, and will be used to fund a dividend of $1.5 billion expected to be paid to Altice USA stockholders immediately prior to the separation from Altice N.V. expected to become effective in the second quarter of 2018. Following this refinancing Altice USA’s weighted average cost of debt reduced to 6.2% from 6.4% previously.

Other Significant Events

On March 12, 2018, Altice N.V. announced it had entered into exclusivity with Tofane Global, a Paris-based telecommunications and digital player specializing in international carrier services, for the sale of its international wholesale voice carrier business in France, Portugal and Dominican Republic.



On December 13, 2017, Altice USA, Charter Communications and Comcast Cable announced a preliminary agreement to form a new Interconnect in the New York market that will provide a one-stop advertising solution to reach more than 6.2 million households across the New York DMA. For marketers, agencies and advertisers, the new Interconnect will provide an enhanced way to strategically reach audiences across TV and digital platforms.



On December 1, 2017, Altice N.V. announced it had entered into an agreement to sell its telecommunications solutions business and Data Center operations in Switzerland, green.ch AG and Green Datacenter AG, to InfraVia Capital Partners. The transaction valued the business at an enterprise value of approximately 214 million CHF (9.9x LTM Adjusted EBITDA) and closed on February 12, 2018.



On November 5, 2017, Altice USA and Sprint announced a new multi-year strategic agreement under which Altice USA will utilize Sprint’s network to provide mobile voice and data services to its customers throughout the nation. In this agreement, the first of its kind, Sprint will provide Altice USA with access to its full MVNO model, allowing Altice USA to connect its network to the Sprint Nationwide network and have control over the Altice USA mobile features, functionality, and customer experience. Altice USA’s plans with Sprint are moving forward, developing the core network in 2018, and a commercial launch of a mobile service for Altice USA customers is expected by 2019.

Contacts

Head of Investor Relations

Nick Brown: +41 79 720 1503 / [email protected]

Head of Communications

Arthur Dreyfuss: +41 79 946 4931 / [email protected]

Conference call details

The company will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, Friday 16th of March 2018 at 3:00pm CET (2:00pm UK time, 10:00am EDT) to discuss the results.

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (866) 393-4306

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (734) 385-2616

Conference ID 3698209

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1602760/FE9B16CA163BCDEC7355ED6915748126

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on our investor relations website:

http://altice.net/investor-relations

About Altice

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice is a convergent global leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 50 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. The company enables millions of people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables millions of customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment. Altice innovates with technology in its Altice Labs across the world. Altice links leading brands to audiences through premium advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice is present in 10 territories from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC & ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.altice.net

[1] Financials shown in these bullet points are pro forma defined as results of the Altice N.V. Group as if the acquisition of Cablevision (Optimum) had occurred on 1/1/16 (excluding Belgium & Luxembourg and Newsday Media Group as if the disposals occurred on 1/1/16). The acquisitions of NextRadioTV and Altice Media Group France included from 1/1/16, pro forma for the sale of press titles within the AMG France business in April and October 2017. Segments shown on a pro forma standalone reporting basis, Group figures shown on a pro forma consolidated basis. Financials include the contribution from the insourcing of Parilis and Intelcia in 2017 (for one month in Q4 2016), as well as the contribution from Teads from Q3 2017.

[2] Altice N.V. Group figures presented here on ‘Old Perimeter’ reporting in line with previously reported results prior to the Altice reorganization announced on January 8, 2018, including the separation (‘spin-off’ or ‘split’) of Altice USA. From 2018 onwards, results for Altice N.V. will be reported on the ‘New Perimeter’ for Altice Europe (‘post-split’) as defined on page 13 of this release.

[3] See reconciliation of non-GAAP performance measures to operating profit for the three and twelve months period ended on page 35 of this release.

[4] Operating Free Cash Flow defined here as Adjusted EBITDA-capex.

[5] Excluding €413.8m of capex related to the acquisition of multi-year major sport rights in 2016.

[6] Excluding handset securitization / supplier financing of €200m in FY 2017, as per guidance.

[7] FTTB and FTTH homes passed.

[8] SFR activated the largest number of new 4G sites in 2017.

[9] Media Capital acquisition under regulatory process.

[10] 2018 guidance assumes the same basis as reported in these results which does not take into account IFRS 15 accounting changes.

[11] The distribution will exclude shares indirectly owned by Altice N.V. through Neptune Holding US LP (3.4% assuming reference share price of $21.23 as of 31-12-2017 for Altice USA).

[12] Next’s control of Altice USA will be exercised via some other Altice N.V. and Altice USA shareholders being in concert with Next – together the “Next ATUS Concert”.

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/783e4b31-2d62-4a0a-8839-0f65b0a2cef8